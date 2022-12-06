Garland Kearns Published 2:56 pm Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Garland Kearns

Garland Wendell Kearns, 93, of South Point, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Rev. James Kearns and Rev. Brian Kearns officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, 198 Private Road 589, South Point.

Visitation will from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made to the Kearns family by visiting www.tracybrammerfh.com.