Greenup to have Christmas on the Square Published 12:00 am Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Downtown event runs from noon– 4 p.m. on Saturday

GREENUP, Ky. – All the charm of a small-town Christmas will come to life on Saturday, when Christmas on the Square takes over the town.

The event, from noon to 4 p.m., will lead up to the grand Christmas parade and Santa’s arrival at 5:30 p.m. All activities, which are free, are in the downtown area.

“We’re really excited,” said Kathy Osborne, a member of the Christmas on the Square committee. “As a local business, I appreciate the opportunity to help make Greenup into a holiday destination.”

The Preston building at the corner of Main and Harrison streets will be the holiday headquarters.

Visitors can stop in and pick up a map with the various destinations, which include creating a min-book at the library, a hot cocoa bar at the Greenup Christian Church and cookie decorating at the Greenup United Methodist Church.

Other stops are the old Quillen gas station, now owned by Mike and Kim Worthington, where there will be a photo station, hot chocolate and popcorn. Across the street in the Lions Club building, visitors can have a free hot dog and make a reindeer craft.

The final stops are the Greenup Gazette for a reading of “A Cat’s Night Before Christmas,” a live nativity in the First and People’s Bank lot behind the newspaper office and Ohio River Oaks/Guardian Insurance on Main Street.

The county courthouse will also be part of the celebration. Music will be offered in the fiscal courtroom by Keith Simmons, 1 p.m.; Mason Furst, 2 p.m.; Ayden Davis, 2:30 p.m.; Grant Stephens, 3 p.m.; Rilee Robinette, 3:30 p.m. and Brady Ross and Hwy. 23 at 4 p.m.

Visitors will receive a ticket at each stop for a drawing before the parade. Two children’s bicycles are included in the drawing along with many other items.

Vendors with handmade items will be located inside and outside the courthouse. There will also be food trucks on the street that afternoon.