Hornets’ Hall Div. 6 top player Published 8:46 pm Tuesday, December 6, 2022

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

Now that’s what you call a banner year.

Coal Grove Hornets’ señor running back Chase Hall capped a record-setting season by being named the Associated Press sports writers’ Division 6 Co-Offensive Player of the Year.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Hall ran for 2,228 yards on 247 carries with 36 touchdowns and 246 points in the regular season.

The 2228 rushing yards was a school record.

Hall’s final totals including the playoffs saw him rack up 2,976 yards on 333 carries for an 8.97 yards per carry average. He scored 46 rushing touchdowns.

Hall’s totals placed him among the nation’s leaders: 11th in rushing, 2nd in points score and 7th in total touchdowns. He also had a score on a kickoff return.

Defensively as a linebacker, Hall had 164 tackles — 93 solo and 58 assists — with 9 for a loss and 4 sacks.

Hall — who was third in the state 110-meter hurdles last spring — shared the POY award with Marco Cirigliano of Columbia Station Columbia.

Hall was the only local player to be named to the Division 6 All-Ohio first team but he was joined on the All-Ohio team by four Coal Grove teammates.

The Rock Hill Redmen had three players named All-Ohio.

Coal Grove 6-2, 230-pound offensive lineman Elias Bazell was a third team selection. Bazell was the Southeast District Co-Lineman of the Year.

Named to the honorable mention list was 6-2, 270-pound senior offensive lineman Dustin Lunsford 6-2, 270-pound junior defensive lineman Brett Klaiber and 6-foot, 175-pound junior defensive back Gavin Gipson.

The Rock Hill Redmen landed three players on the All-Ohio team with 6-5, 330-pound Andrew “The Giant” Medinger named to the third team. Medinger was the Southeast District Co-Lineman of the year along with Bazell.

Selected to the honorable mention list were 5-8, 155-pound senior running back Kordell French and 5-11, 200-pound senior linebacker Skyler Kidd.

Bazell was a two-year starter and three-year letterman at guard and was the main pulling lineman in the running game.

Lunsford was a three-year starter as he anchored the offensive line at tackle.

Klaiber was different than other Coal Grove linemen because he was a two-year starter on both sides of the ball.

Gipson had 4 interceptions in the regular season and 6 with the playoffs. He had 34 solo tackles and 12 assists with one sack.

Medinger was a three-year starter on offense and was a starter on defense this past season.

French was an outstanding all-around player who carried 112 times for 1,112 yards with 8 touchdowns. He also led the team with 10 receptions and 174 yards and three TDs. He had four interceptions and as a kick returner had had one for a touchdown.

Kidd was a three-year starter at linebacker and also played some fullback. Kidd was one of the top tacklers on the team.

Associated Press Sports Writers

Division 6 All-Ohio Football Team

Offensive Players of the Year: Chase Hall, Coal Grove; Marco Cirigliano, Columbia Station Columbia

Defensive Players of the Year: Darren Meier, Maria Stein Marion Local; Philip LaVerde, Kirtland

Coaches of the Year: Jason Ward, Columbia Station Columbia; Mike Reid, Mount Gilead

First Team Offense

QB: Jacob Hershberger, Harrod Allen East, 5-11, 165, sr.; Blake Foos, Attica Seneca East, 6-1, 190, Jr.; Nate Nemeth, Berne Union, 6-0, 185, sr.; Matthew Bland, Mount Gilead, 6-1, 175, sr.; Braden Keating, New Madison Tri-Village, 5-10, 160, jr.; Jack Talkington, Canton Central Catholic, 6-3, 220, sr.

RB: Marco Cirigliano, Columbia Station Columbia, 5-10, 180, jr.; Adison Reymer, Ashland Crestview, 5-11, 175, sr.; Chase Hall, Coal Grove, 6-2, 215, sr.; Owen Brown, Beverly Fort Frye, 6-2, 205, sr.; Drew Lause, Maria Stein Marion Local, 6-0, 180, soph.; Cody Coontz, Rootstown, 5-10, 190, sr.

WR/TE: Landon Johnson, Hamler Patrick Henry, 5-9, 160, jr.; Trevor Vogt, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-1, 180, jr.; Ray Ray Pettigrew, Bellaire, 5-11, 165, sr.; Brenden Portman, Sarahsville Shenandoah, 5-9, 163, jr.; Grant Knight, Hanoverton United, 6-1, 160, sr.

OL: George Prusock, Kirtland, 6-1, 240, sr.; Mason Ringler, Ashland Crestview, 6-2, 225, sr.; Mason Rose, Maria Stein Marion Local, 5-10, 245, sr.; Anthony Fatica, Columbia Station Columbia, 6-6, 295, sr.; Joe Pekar, Kirtland, 6-0, 200, sr.; Quentin Lehman, Dalton, 6-3, 260, sr.; Tony Karp, Rootstown, 6-2, 280, jr.; Trevor Davis, Mogadore, 6-2, 235, sr.

K: Luke Courtney, Hanoverton United, 6-0, 160, jr.

First Team Defense

DL: Daven Patel, Kirtland, 5-10, 190, sr.; Owen Barker, Ashland Crestview, 6-3, 205, sr.; Jake Topp, Maria Stein Marion Local, 6-0, 200, sr.; Caleb Riggs, Beverly Fort Frye, 6-4, 215, sr.; Judah Reid, Mount Gilead, 6-2, 260, sr.; Jared Lyons, Versailles, 6-0, 215, sr.; Seth Cook, New Madison Tri-Village, 6-2, 180, sr.; Mason Williams, Mogadore, 6-4, 245, sr.

LB: Philip LaVerde, Kirtland, 5-10, 180, sr.; Darren Meier, Maria Stein Marion Local, 5-10, 195, sr.; Tadd Koch, Columbus Grove, 6-3, 240, sr.; Landen Kemerley, Carey, 6-0, 210, sr.; Leighton Loge, Nelsonville-York, 6-2, 185, sr.; Zaiden Huck, Beverly Fort Frye, 5-11, 190, sr.; Brayden Koeller, West Alexandria Twin Valley South, 5-10, 170, jr.; Roclen Bettura, Columbiana Crestview, 5-9, 180, sr.

DB: Tommy Gogolin, Kirtland, 5-8, 175, sr.; Tate Hess, Maria Stein Marion Local, 6-2, 165, sr.; Braxton Brown, Beverly Fort Frye, 6-0, 164, sr.; Caden Cunningham, Ashland Crestview, 6-1, 175, sr.; Will Sayle, Kirtland, 5-11, 170, jr.; Tyler Mrakuzic, Sullivan Black River, 5-9, 150, sr.

P: Emilio Duran, Toledo Ottawa Hills, 6-0, 190, sr.

Second Team Offense

QB: Makhi Williams, Nelsonville-York, 6-1, 170, jr.; Cavan Cooper, Paint Valley, 6-1, 210, sr.; Braxton Barnett, Sarahsville Shenandoah, 6-0, 165, fr.; JJ Miller, Williamsburg, 5-11, 165, jr.; Ethan Siders, West Salem Northwestern, 6-1, 190, sr.; Donovan Pawlowski, Brookfield, 6-0, 190, sr.

R: Josh Soltis, Middlefield Cardinal, 5-9, 180, sr.; Jake Boggs, Castalia Margaretta, 6-1, 220, sr.; Bunk Millender, Newcomerstown, 5-8, 150, soph.; Ethan Albert, Worthington Christian, 5-9, 180, sr.; Joel Gehret, Versailles, 5-10, 190, jr.; Grayson Siders, Dalton, 5-11, 185, jr.

WR/TE: Gino Blasini, Kirtland, 6-2, 195, jr.; Adam Knack, Kirtland, 6-2, 230, sr.; Beau Wolf, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley, 5-11, 165, sr.; Gibby Wilson, Worthington Christian, 6-3, 175, sr.; Alex Ervin, Williamsburg, 6-4, 235, jr.; Michael Osborne, Versailles, 5-11, 170, jr.; Carson Free, Paint Valley, 6-3, 170, soph.

OL: Nick Novak, Cuyahoga Heights, 6-2, 270, jr.; Dylan Gibson, Castalia Margaretta, 6-1, 267, jr.; Parker Ketterman, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-2, 215, sr.; Brennan Davis, Harrod Allen East, 6-4, 300, sr.; Braylon Kinder, Bellaire, 6-0, 230, sr.; Dillan Plush, New Madison Tri-Village, 6-1, 220, sr.; Lucas Stammen, Versailles, 5-10, 185, sr.;

K: Graham Sorg, Cincinnati Country Day, 5-11, 170, sr.

Second Team Defense

DL: Max Soltis, Middlefield Cardinal, 6-2, 190, soph.; Gavin Tollett, Columbia Station Columbia, 6-2, 185, jr.; Joel Rataiczak, Sarahsville Shenandoah, 6-4, 220, sr.; Ian Gecse, Grandview, 6-4, 235, sr.; Austin Sellers, Dayton Christian, 6-1, 175, jr.;

LB: Ethan Hostetler, West Jefferson, 6-1, 180, sr.; Vince Berardi, Columbia Station Columbia, 6-3, 180, sr.; AJ Schafer, Columbus Grove, 6-1, 225, sr.; Jacob Rayburn, Arcanum, 5-9, 170, sr.; Austin Rismiller, New Madison Tri-Village, 6-3, 210, sr.; Grant Johnson, Dalton, 5-10, 190, sr.; Alex Anderson, Canton Central Catholic, 5-10, 170, sr.

DB: Jacob Sanders, Columbia Station Columbia, 5-7, 150, jr.; Sam McCaffery, Toledo Ottawa Hills, 6-1, 170, sr.; Ryan Coyle, Cincinnati Country Day, 5-9, 170, soph.; Jamison Watts, New Paris National Trail, 6-0, 165, jr.; Justin Finkbine, New Madison Tri-Village, 6-5, 190, sr.;

P: Aiden Eifert, Maria Stein Marion Local, 5-10, 185, sr.; Eric Groesser, Sullivan Black River, 6-0, 195, jr.

Third Team Offense

QB: Evan Kreais, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon, 6-4, 170, jr.; Hayden Kuhn, Ashland Crestview, 6-0, 155, sr.; Nathan Boiarski, Orwell Grand Valley, 6-3, 190, sr.; Dylan Morton, Beaver Eastern, 6-0, 230, jr.; Jared Witherow, Malvern, 6-4, 180, soph.; Hobie Raikes, Worthington Christian, 5-9, 165, jr.; Preston Sellers, Dayton Christian, 5-10, 195, sr.

RB: Rocco Alfieri, Kirtland, 5-10, 180, jr.; Breckin Dugan, Elgin, 5-8, 140, sr.; Awesom Mitchell, North Lewisburg Triad, 5-11, 185, soph.; Kendall Luckett, Deer Park, 6-0, 200, sr.; Reed Wehr, New Madison Tri-Village, 5-7, 170, jr.; Ian Erb, Mineral Ridge, 6-1, 180, jr.

WR/TE: LeJon Woods, Garfield Heights Trinity, 5-9, 165, sr.; Robert Rogers, Orwell Grand Valley, 6-2, 175, jr.; Hunter Yates, Sarahsville Shenandoah, 6-0, 170, jr.; Mason Book, West Jefferson, 6-2, 180, jr.; Tanner Printz, New Madison Tri-Village, 6-0, 160, jr.; Isaiah Jones, Brookfield, 6-4, 200, sr.; Jontrell Mixon, Youngstown Valley Christian, 6-4, 230, sr.

OL: Matthew Kahley, Kirtland, 6-0, 225, soph.; Brock Bushong, Carey, 6-3, 280, sr.; Elias Bazell, Coal Grove, 6-2, 230, sr.; Andrew Medinger, Rock Hill, 6-5, 330, sr.; Spencer Ebersbach, Newcomerstown, 6-0, 270, soph.; Hayden Krinn, Mount Gilead, 6-0, 240, jr.; Caleb Coolman, Dayton Christian, 6-3, 305, sr.; Wyatt Jones, Newton Falls, 6-3, 275, sr.

K: Frank Washburn, Columbia Station Columbia, 6-2, 180, sr.

Third Team Defense

DL: Will Bates, Kirtland, 5-10, 190, jr.; Angelo Rocco, Cuyahoga Heights, 6-0, 180, sr.; Luke Zody, Worthington Christian, 6-1, 240, sr.; Charles Naylor, Northmor, 6-0, 200, jr.;

LB: Rory Corrigan, Independence, 6-0, 210, sr.; JT Patrick, Castalia Margaretta, 6-0, 196, sr.; George Hulsey, Martins Ferry, 5-9, 180, sr.; Brayden Roth, Bellaire, 5-11, 180, sr.; James Ashton, Berne Union, 6-1, 207, sr.; Jack Rickert, Grandview, 5-11, 225, sr.; Shepard Snell, Cincinnati Country Day, 6-3, 175, jr.; Nathan Rohrman, Mineral Ridge, 6-1, 225, sr.

DB: Josh Nocella, Wellington, 5-9, 170, sr.; AJ Landon, Fairbanks, 5-11, 175, jr.; Hunter Fulk, Northmor, 5-10, 150, jr.; Kaden Rosebrook, Hamler Patrick Henry, 6-3, 190, Sr.; Blake Berrier, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon, 6-1, 170, jr.;

P: Clay Greuey, Beverly Fort Frye, 6-4, 205, jr.

Honorable Mention

QB: Ryan Croston, Andover Pymatuning Valley, 5-10, 180, jr.; Jake Heatherington, Bellaire, 6-2, 185, sr.; Clayton Miller, Beverly Fort Frye, 6-0, 180, soph.; AJ Bower, Northmor, 6-0, 175, soph.; Braydan Taylor, Grove City Christian, 6-2, 195, sr; Lance Rickle, Kamryn Lohr, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 5-11, 190, sr.; Zeke Cameron, Mogadore, 6-1, 170, jr.; Triston Valley, Mineral Ridge, 6-0, 185, sr.

RB: Trenton Barraza, Columbus Grove, 6-1, 174, soph.; Quinton Puckett, Huntington, 5-10, 155, sr.; Nathan Dreitzler, Frankfort Adena, 6-2, 190, soph.; Braylon Robertson, Paint Valley, 5-7, 215, soph.; Hudson Stalder, Nelsonville-York, 6-0, 180, sr.; Tev’n Williams, Martins Ferry, 5-10, 180, soph.; Austin Powell, Beverly Fort Frye, 5-8, 160, sr.; Garrett George, Mount Gilead, 5-11, 185, sr.; Gabe McGill, West Liberty-Salem, 5-9, 165, jr.; Cais Kingsley, West Alexandria Twin Valley South, 5-10, 165, jr.; Jack Hoel, Harrod Allen East, 5-8, 200, jr.; JeSean Lindsey, Youngstown Valley Christian, 5-8, 180, soph.; Kordell French, Rock Hill, 5-8, 155, sr.

WR/TE: Riley Dunbar, Metamora Evergreen, 6-5, 185, jr.; Chris Buchanan, Collins Western Reserve, 6-3, 170, sr.; Teagan Werner, Beaver Eastern, 5-9, 155, jr.; Max Frank, Glouster Trimble, 5-10, 170, jr.;

OL: Dustin Lunsford, Coal Grove, 6-2, 270, sr.; Evan Fisher, Oak Hill, 6-2, 275, sr.; Dylan Phillips, Malvern, 6-2, 175, jr.; Carson Steinmetz, East Knox, 5-10, 165, sr.; Titus Gehret, Versailles, 6-0, 205, sr.; Craig Reed, West Salem Northwestern, 6-1, 170, sr.; Zach Frankford, Loudonville, 5-10, 180, sr.

OL: Kalen Skidmore, Bucyrus Wynford, 6-0, 255, jr.; Jared Trenner, Sarahsville Shenandoah, 5-9, 210, sr.; Kaleb Bailey, Beverly Fort Frye, 6-3, 252, sr.; Frank McClelland, Malvern, 6-5, 280, sr.; Lucas Littell, Bellaire, 6-0, 245, sr.; Colin McAvoy, Cardington, 6-0, 205, sr.; Christian Miller, Fairbanks, 5-9, 190, sr.; Tyler Richmond, Grove City Christian, 6-2, 315, sr.; Sean Roberts, New Paris National Trail, 6-0, 255, sr.; Paul Day, West Alexandria Twin Valley South, 6-1, 225, jr.; Wylie Harbour, West Liberty-Salem, 5-9, 250, sr.; Michael Warner, North Lewisburg Triad, 5-9, 250, sr.; Blake Weyant, New Madison Tri-Village, 6-1, 345, sr.; Matt Allomong, Carey, 6-4, 280, Jr.; Dallas McCracken, Hanoverton United, 6-5, 290, jr.; Evan Riffle, Ravenna Southeast, 6-4, 290, sr.; Connor Heater, Brookfield, 6-2, 255, sr.; Tyler Shellenbarger, Mogadore, 5-8, 250, sr.; T.J. Perkins, Canton Central Catholic, 5-9, 225, sr.

K: Braylen Kennedy, Harrod Allen East, 6-0, 135, sr.; Braxton Morton, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 5-9, 150, jr.; Ryan Runyon, Malvern, 5-9, 150, jr.; Devin Holloway, Ashland Crestview, 5-10, 155, sr.

DL: Nathan Brodman, Carey, 6-4, 205, jr.; Aiden Behrman, Hamler Patrick Henry, 6-5, 170, sr.; Dillon Bryan, Columbus Grove, 6-0, 190, sr.; Will Nutter, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon, 6-3, 230, soph.; Brett Klaiber, Coal Grove, 6-2, 270, jr.; Dalton Black, Huntington, 6-2, 195, sr.; K.J. Reinsmith, Beaver Eastern, 6-4, 290, sr.; Maleek Williams, Nelsonville-York, 6-2, 215, sr.; Cole Wright, Glouster Trimble, 6-1, 220, jr.; Carter McConnell, Newcomerstown, 5-10, 185, soph.; Kyle Bossert, Malvern, 6-2, 245, jr.; Alex Reese, Martins Ferry, 6-5, 215, soph.; Graham Baker, Beverly Fort Frye, 5-10, 215, jr.; Wyatt Adams, Berne Union, 6-1, 180, sr.; Jacob Neighbarger, East Knox, 5-9, 185, sr.; Gage McQueen, West Alexandria Twin Valley South, 5-11, 250, sr.; Gage Summit, Carey, 6-0, 175, sr.; Drew Nero, Rootstown, 6-4, 225, sr.; Austin Wise, Atwater Waterloo, 6-2, 225, sr.; Micah Simpson, Loudonville, sr.; Colin Jones, 6-0, 215, Dalton, jr.

LB: Anthony Starr, Brooklyn, 5-10, 160, sr.; Nathan Patfield, Wellington, 5-9, 205, sr.; Kade Wireman, Harrod Allen East, 5-8, 155, sr.; Shawn Bailey, Ashland Crestview, 6-3, 180, sr.; Gabe Thew, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-2, 210, sr.; Drew Seitz, Maria Stein Marion Local, 6-2, 225, sr.; Jagger Endicott, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon, 5-10, 175, sr.; Skyler Kidd, Rock Hill, 5-11, 200, sr.; Gavin Richards, Nelsonville-York, 5-9, 160, jr., Sr.; Lakota Davis, Lucasville Valley, 6-0, 225, sr.; Charlie Parry, Old Washington Buckeye Trail, 6-4, 185, jr.; Manny Walker, Malvern, 5-8, 145, jr.; Jacob Feldner, Sarahsville Shenandoah, 5-8, 180, jr.; Cayden Carroll, Grove City Christian, 5-9, 170, soph.; Josh Wilcoxon, West Liberty-Salem, 5-9, 185, soph.; Blake Hopkins, Sullivan Black River, 5-11, 185, jr.; AJ Bartolin, Brookfield, 6-1, 185, sr.; Kaiden Kirila, Brookfield, 5-11, 210, jr.; Mason Miller, Mineral Ridge, 6-2, 190, sr.

DB: Shep Halker, Columbus Grove, 5-9, 155, sr.; Nathan Buschur, Maria Stein Marion Local, 5-11, 170, sr.; Gavin Gipson, Coal Grove, 6-0, 175, jr.; Landen Inman, Nelsonville-York, 5-10, 160, soph.; Colt Buckle, Lucasville Valley, 5-11, 160, sr.; Weston Miley, Sarahsville Shenandoah, 6-3, 170, jr.; Baron Lucey, Martins Ferry, 5-9, 165, jr.; Terrin Frazier, Bellaire, 5-10, 150, sr.; Brandon Anderson, Deer Park, 5-9, 160, sr.; Ben Browning, New Paris National Trail, 5-10, 170, sr.; Cole Bishop, West Alexandria Twin Valley South, 6-0, 170, jr.; Justin Oliver, Dayton Christian, 5-9, 160, sr.; Devin Graham, Mogadore, 6-2, 155, jr.; Nolan Hartsel, West Salem Northwestern, 6-2, 205, sr.; Ethan Stutz, Dalton, 6-0, 175, sr.; Brett Carsone, Brookfield, 5-8, 170, jr.; Owen McDevitt, North Jackson Jackson-Milton, 5-9, 155, sr.; Dan Boron, Canton Central Catholic, 5-10, 170, jr.

P: Devon Dzik, Cuyahoga Heights, 5-9, 150, soph.; Drew DeWitt, New Paris National Trail, 6-4, 210, jr.; Eric Allison, West Alexandria Twin Valley South, 6-5, 175, sr.; Jackson Gregory, Van Buren, 6-3, 195, sr.; Luke DeAngelis, Rootstown, 6-3, 230, sr.