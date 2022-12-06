Ironton headlines All-Ohio selections with 8 Published 8:41 pm Tuesday, December 6, 2022

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

There are eight good reasons why the Ironton Fighting Tigers were 15-1 and Division 5 state runners-up.

Ironton landed eight players on the Associated Press Prep Sports Writers Division 5 All-Ohio football team announce on Tuesday that honored a total of 16 local players.

The Fighting Tigers 6-foot-3, 185-pound senior wide receiver Ty Perkins and 6-foot, 205-pound senior linebacker Lincoln Barnes led the selections by being named to the first team.

Named to the second team were Ironton’s 6-00t, 190-pound senior quarterback Tayden Carpenter, 5-10 170-pound wide receiver, defensive back and kick returner Landen Wilson and 6-2, 210-pound senior linebacker Trevor Carter.

On the their team was Ironton’s 6-foot, 215-pound senior running back Jaquez Keyes and Fairland Dragons’ 5-10, 180-pound senior wide receiver Steeler Leep.

Selected honorable mention were:

Ironton 6-foot-190-pound senior defensive back Amari Felder and 6-2, 255-pound junior lineman Noah Patterson; Fairland 6-foot, 248-pound senior lineman Steven Rhodes, 5-11, 212-pound defensive lineman Zion Martin, 6-foot 155-pound wide receiver Brycen Hunt and 5-9, 173-pound junior quarterback Peyton Jackson; South Point 6-foot, 170-pound senior quarterback Jordan Ermalovich and 6-3, 175-pound sophomore wide receiver Brayden Hanshaw; and Chesapeake Panthers 6-foot, 190-pound defensive lineman Nick Wright.

Perkins — a Cincinnati Bearcats recruit — had 34 catches for 787 yards an 10 touchdowns during the regular season. He was named the Southeast District Offensive Player of the Year.

Barnes earned the District Defensive Player of the Year honors with 71 tackles during the regular season to go with a strong playoff performance.

Carpenter put up school record numbers at quarterback as he completed 124 of 183 passes for a 67.8 percent completion rate with only two interceptions during the regular season. He had 2,171 yards with 29 touchdowns.

Wilson was an all-purpose player who had 18 rushes for 105 yards and two TDs, 19 receptions for 254 yards and 5 scores, 38 tackles, 4 interceptions and 23 punt returns for 295 yards.

Carter will be joining Perkins at Cincinnati as a Bearcat recruit. He had 87 tackles with 10 for a loss during the regular season. He also played well in the postseason.

Keyes ran for 701 yards on 126 carries for a 5.6 yards per carry average despite missing some time due to injuries. He finished with more than 1,000 yards rushing including the playoffs.

Felder had 23 stops as a safety and an interception. He also played running back and was a target out of the backfield in the passing game.

Patterson was a two-way performer on the line at tackle. He had four pancake blocks on offense with 10 hurries and two sacks on defense.

Keep was an all-around standout for Fairland as he played wide receiver, running back and even quarterback when starter Peyton Jackson was injured in the first half of the Portsmouth game.

Leep had 33 carries for 466 yards and four scores, caught 23 passes for 536 yards and 3 touchdowns, had 73 tackles on defense with four interceptions and 11 pass breakups.

Rhodes was a three-year starter who played on both sides of the ball. He allowed only two sacks all season and those came after he suffered a broken hand but continued to play. He had 38 tackles and two sacks on defense.

Martin had 68 tacks with two sacks and four tackles for a loss at defensive end. As a running back he had 66 carries for 50 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Hunt caught 45 passes for 905 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also had three interceptions and 51 tackles on defense.

Wright was the best defensive player for the Panthers at defense end.

Ermalovich completed 136-of-240 passes for 18 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He ran 18 times for 95 yards.

Hanshaw caught 40 catches on the season for 643 yards and 9 touchdowns.

Selections are based on regular season statistics and performances.

Associated Press Sports Writers

Division 6 All-Ohio Football Team

Offensive Player of the Year: Dane Nauman, Marengo Highland

Defensive Player of the Year: Owen Davis, North Union

Coach of the Year: Casey Mohler, Liberty Center; Jake Buchholtz, Springfield Northeastern

First Team Offense

QB: Miles Miller, Burton Berkshire, 5-10, 160, jr.; Marcel Blasingame, Coldwater, 6-1, 175, sr.; Dylan Hohler, Huron, 6-4, 185, sr.; Gage Cline, Richmond Edison, 6-6, 215, sr.; Tyler Johnson, Centerburg, 6-2, 205, sr.; Cade Houseman, Springfield Northeastern, 6-0, 185, sr.; Billy Skripac, South Range, 6-2, 200, sr.

RB: Case Boos, Pemberville Eastwood, 5-10, 157, sr.; Mason Oliver, Bloomdale Elmwood, 5-10, 200, sr.; Ryan Sissel, Portsmouth West, 6-1, 220, sr.; Jaksan Price, Belmont Union Local, 5-10, 206, sr.; Dane Nauman, Marengo Highland, 6-0, 215, jr.; Jake Clark, Germantown Valley View, 5-11, 195, sr.; Jake Gill, Norwayne, 5-10, 190, sr.

R/TE: Brayden Richards, Perry, 6-1, 177, jr.; Cam Robinson, Willard, 6-0, 180, jr.; Ty Perkins, Ironton, 6-3, 185, sr.; Blake Brumbaugh, West Milton Milton-Union, 6-1, 180, sr.; Max Autry, Madeira, 5-11, 190, sr.; Ryne Shackelford, LaGrange Keystone, 6-0, 195, sr.; Brody Pumneo, Navarre Fairless, 6-1, 160, sr.

OL: A.J. Kifus, Perry, 6-5, 290, sr.; Landon Bockelman, Liberty Center, 6-3, 260, jr.; Kade Woods, Portsmouth West, 6-1, 225, soph.; Alex Baer, McDermott Northwest, 6-1, 255, sr.; Quinten Leasure, Barnesville, 6-0, 305, sr.; Ethan Lane, West Milton Milton-Union, 6-4, 285, sr.; Chase Bromagen, Germantown Valley View, 6-4, 225, sr.

K: Connor Estep, Wheelersburg, 5-11, 160, jr.

First Team Defense

DL: Owen Box, Liberty Center, 6-3, 265, sr.; Evan Homan, Coldwater, 6-3, 274, sr.; Jacob Ridener, Oak Harbor, 6-0, 205, soph.; Jarett Wallick, Sugarcreek Garaway, 6-2, 230, sr.; Jake Brown, West Milton Milton-Union, 5-10, 240, sr.; Conner Cravaack, Madeira, 6-5, 225, sr.; Hawkeye Hickman, Jamestown Greeneview, 6-0, 235, sr.; JD Crouse, South Range, 6-3, 215, sr.

LB: Uzonna Nzekwe, Beachwood, 6-3, 235, sr.; Ty Covill, Conneaut, 5-9, 160, sr.; Lincoln Barnes, Ironton, 6-0, 205, sr.; Matt Parsons, Richmond Edison, 6-1, 200, sr.; Owen Davis, North Union, 6-3, 210, sr.; Gavin Degroat, Germantown Valley View, 6-0, 205, sr.; Michael Mulvihill, Blanchester, 6-2, 195, so; Keegan Sell, Akron Garfield, 5-11, 185, jr.

DB: A.J. Stroud, LaGrange Keystone, 5-10, 160, sr.; Caleb Anthony, Columbus Africentric, 5-6, 160, fr.; Cooper Brown, West Milton Milton-Union, 6-4, 186, sr.; Austin Stidham, Germantown Valley View, 5-8, 165, sr.; Antwon Brooks, Reading, 6-2, 180, sr.; Luke Yoder, Navarre Fairless, 5-11, 170, sr.; Josiah Cahill, West Lafayette Ridgewood, 6-0, 165, sr.

P: Carter Blake, Belmont Union Local, 6-2, 185, sr.

Second Team Offense

QB: Aidan Rogers, Harvest Prep, 6-2, 205, sr.; Logan Yoder, Sugarcreek Garaway, 5-10, 160, sr.; C.J. Hannahs, Barnesville, 5-9, 155., sr.; Konner Rodick, LaGrange Keystone, 6-2, 185, sr.; Hayden Rickard, Bloomdale Elmwood, 6-4, 200, sr.; Tayden Carpenter, Ironton, 6-0, 190, sr.; Caden Henson, Germantown Valley View, 6-3, 180, jr.

RB: Zack Rice, Conneaut, 5-11, 185, sr.; Carson Dominique, Archbold, 5-10, 210, sr.; Daniel Barnhart, Zane Trace, 6-1, 220, sr.; Taison Starr, Barnesville, 5-9, 180, jr.; Teegan Ruhl, Fredericktown, 6-1, 180, sr.; Tim Davis, Brookville, 5-10, 160, sr.

WR/TE: Josh Brown, Burton Berkshire, 5-10, 165, sr.; Landen Wilson, Ironton, 5-10, 170, sr.; Mason Mossbarger, Bloomdale Elmwood, 6-1, 165, sr.; Adam Thorbahn, Port Clinton, 6-4, 220, sr.; Dylan Haggy, Springfield Northeastern, 6-0, 173, sr.; Gavin Chinn, Utica, 5-11, 160, jr.; Shane Lindstrom, South Range, 5-7, 170, sr.

OL: Jordan Pickerel, Pemberville Eastwood, 5-9, 191, sr.; Devin Montalbine, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 6-1, 250, sr.; Caleb Miller, Wheelersburg, 6-2, 260, sr.; Ashton Ellis, Richmond Edison, 5-11, 190, sr.; Rashad Debose, Harvest Prep, 5-9, 220, sr.; Bronson Stacy, Brookville, 6-3, 240, sr.;

K: Jace Madzia, Cadiz Harrison Central, 6-2, 190, sr.

Second Team Defense

DL: Brian Cox, Perry, 6-0, 195, sr.; Lane Stewart, Zane Trace, 6-0, 190, sr.; Johnny Sabinski, Belmont Union Local, 6-1, 255, jr.; Dalton Wilson, North Union, 6-2, 236, sr.; Xavier Cain, Harvest Prep, 6-3, 315, sr.; Ernest Pierce, Harvest Prep, 6-0, 190, jr.; Grant Edgington, Madeira, 6-3, 275, sr.; Bailey Ryan, South Range, 6-2, 260, sr.

LB: Owen McKoon, Perry, 6-0, 175, soph.; Evan LaCivita, Huron, 5-10, 185, sr.; Trevor Carter, Ironton, 6-2, 210, sr.; Ty Shawger, Zanesville West Muskingum, 5-11, 190, sr.; Hunter Pendleton, Minford, 6-4, 230, sr.; Connor Corbett, Heath, 5-7, 170, soph.; Connor Yates, West Milton Milton-Union, 6-5, 210, sr.; Tyler Remish, South Range, 6-0, 190, sr.

DB: Keith Colvin, Lorain Clearview, 6-0, 155, jr.; Marcus Medina, Milan Edison, 6-0, 175, jr.; Devin Farley, Tontogany Otsego, 6-0, 170, jr.; Grady Hutchinson, Camden Preble Shawnee, 6-0, 200, sr.; Jayonn Saunders, Cincinnati Purcell Marian, 5-7, 136, soph.; Ty Reali, Cardinal Mooney, 6-1, 165, sr.

P: Connor Yeager, Batavia Clermont Northeastern, 6-4, 200, soph.

Third Team Offense

QB: Walter Moses, Perry, 6-3, 165, soph.; Brayden Bayles, Heath, 6-0, 175, jr.; Alex Davis, Cincinnati Summit Country Day, 6-1, 180, sr.; Blaise Sizer, Waynesville, 6-4, 195, sr.; Carson Colucci, Navarre Fairless, 6-0, 170, sr.

RB: Jayden Studio, Perry, 6-1, 193, jr.; Matthew Orr, Liberty Center, 6-0, 190, sr.; Jaqui Hayward, Oak Harbor, 5-10, 165, jr.; Jaquez Keyes, Ironton, 6-0, 215, sr.; Brent Thompson, Cincinnati Gamble Montessori, 6-0, 215, jr.; Nick Heisser, Madeira, 6-1, 210, sr.

WR/TE: Steeler Leep, Fairland, 5-10, 180, Sr.; Reade Pendleton, Portsmouth, 5-9, 164, sr.; Lukas Gilland, Magnolia Sandy Valley, 6-0, 155, soph.; Jacob Carrico, Cincinnati Summit Country Day, 5-11, 170, sr.; Bryce Sipple, Blanchester, 6-1, 185, jr.; Ayden Leon, South Range, 6-3, 205, sr.; Alec Delsginore, Cardinal Mooney, 6-2, 205, sr.

OL: Jason Brent, Burton Berkshire, 5-10, 224, soph.; Camron Carreras, Lorain Clearview, 5-8, 315, sr.; Ethan Ranzenberger, Port Clinton, 6-3, 305, Sr.; Braden Klosterman, Coldwater, 5-10, 220, sr.; John Geiger, Centerburg, 6-5, 310, sr.; Chasen Allison, Blanchester, 6-1, 270, sr.; Max Mobley, Madeira, 6-2, 265, sr.; Tom Fox, Navarre Fairless, 6-2, 240, sr.

K: Caleb Harris, Highland, 5-11, 150, sr.; Sean Leonard, Jamestown Greeneview, 6-2, 190, soph.

Third Team Defense

DL: Josiah Longo, Lorain Clearview, 5-9, 160, soph.; Javen Gaines, Defiance Tinora, 6-0, 270, sr.; Dalton Hesselbart, Pemberville Eastwood, 6-1, 181, sr.; Marshall Meade, Barnesville, 6-0, 190, soph.; Desmond Davis, Cincinnati Gamble Montessori, 6-4, 250, jr.; Ya’Va Harris, Cincinnati Purcell Marian, 5-10, 211, sr.; Carson Colucci, Navarre Fairless, 6-2, 165, jr.

LB: Elijah Southern, Burton Berkshire, 5-11, 225, sr.; Charlie Frederick, Chagrin Falls, 5-10, 165, sr.; Cannon Endicott, Bloomdale Elmwood, 6-2, 175, sr.; Zane Brownfield, Piketon, 5-8, 170, jr.; Caleb Miller, Sugarcreek Garaway, 5-10, 160, sr.; Mekhi Johnson, Columbus Africentric, 6-1, 190, jr.; Bradyn Gibbs, Germantown Valley View, 6-1, 175, sr.

DB: Jake Burkons, Beachwood, 5-11, 185, jr.; Wyatt Payne, Conneaut, 5-8, 155, jr.; Chase Miller, Archbold, 5-8, 170, jr.; Alexander Roden, Sugarcreek Garaway, 6-2, 170, sr.; Brady Roden, Sugarcreek Garaway, 6-2 170, sr.; Keegan Mehr, Brookville, 6-0, 160, jr.

P: Krayton Kern, Archbold, 5-9, 165, Sr.

Honorable Mention

QB: Carter Langley, Zane Trace, 6-3, 180, jr.; Peyton Jackson, Fairland, 5-9, 173, jr.; Jordan Ermalovich, South Point, 6-0, 170, sr.; Jordan Schulz, Alexander, 6-3, 190, jr.; Griffin Cleland, Meigs, 5-10, 175, jr.; Tyler Duncan, Portsmouth, 5-11, 138, sr.; Mitchell Irwin, Portsmouth West, 6-1, 190, sr.; Hayden Cassidy, Cadiz Harrison Central, 5-11, 160, jr.; David Dorsten, Mariemont, 6-0, 185, sr.; Zane Zeiter, Liberty Center, 6-1, 190, sr.; Kameron Garlock, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 5-10, 165, sr.; Ashton O’Brien, Cardinal Mooney, 6-3, 180, jr.; Sawyer Hamsher, Orrville, 5-9, 155, jr.

RB: Conlee Burnem, Meigs, 5-10, 155, jr.; Jeffrey Pica, Minford, 5-9, 210, jr.; Wyatt Brackman, McDermott Northwest, 5-11, 230, sr.; Talan McClurg, Richmond Edison, 5-10, 190, jr.; Ethan Miller, Sugarcreek Garaway, 5-9, 170, sr.; Jake Calodney, Columbus Academy, 5-11, 195, sr.; Caylan LeMaster, Centerburg, 5-9, 160, sr.; Jake Mott, Batavia Clermont Northeastern, 5-10, 195, sr.; Brayden Doran, Camden Preble Shawnee, 5-8, 170, sr.; Jerremiah Wolford, Delta, 6-0, 225, sr.; Jesse Grace, Garrettsville Garfield, 6-0, 200, sr.; Nate Blasiole, Mantua Crestwood, 5-9, 190, so.; Nick Vesey, Champion, 5-11, 185, sr.

WR/TE: Zach Shackelford, LaGrange Keystone, 6-1, 175, soph.; Lincoln Garlock, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 5-9, 155, sr.; Brycen Hunt, Fairland, 6-0, 155, jr.; Brayden Hanshaw, South Point, 6-3, 175, soph.; Casey Cline, Westfall, 6-0, 175, sr.; Jeffery Bishop, Portsmouth West, 5-11, 181, jr.; Cole Tipton, Portsmouth West, 5-11, 165, jr.; Nalin Robinson, Zane Trace, 6-4, 235, sr.; Connor Lintz, McDermott Northwest, 6-2, 180, jr.; Eric Lattimore, Wheelersburg, 5-9, 145, sr.; Tre Rex, Cadiz Harrison Central, 6-5, 175, sr.; Slater Sampsel, Zanesville West Muskingum, 6-2, 180, sr.; Trey Bossaller, North Union, 5-11, 160, sr.; Chris Brown, Harvest Prep, 6-1, 165, jr.; Cadence Varner, Pleasant, 5-10, 155, sr.; Jonathan Ricketts, Carlisle, 6-2, 165, sr.; Hayden Buhro, Oak Harbor, 5-11, 180, Sr.; Dwayne Moody, Youngstown Liberty, 5-11, 160, jr.

OL: Jimmie Palmer, Bloomdale Elmwood, 6-1, 235, jr.; David Kramer, Fairview Park Fairview, 6-1, 205, sr.; Daren Christine, Conneaut, sr.; Spencer Brower, Zane Trace, 6-1, 210, jr.; Noah Patterson, Ironton, 6-2, 255, jr.; Steven Rhodes, Fairland, 6-0, 248, sr.; Alex Jenkins, Piketon, 5-11, 225, sr.; Cabot Arbaugh, Cadiz Harrison Central, 6-4, 270, sr.; Andrew Neary, Magnolia Sandy Valley, 6-2, 275, jr.; Cohen Cabot, West Lafayette Ridgewood, 5-10, 218, sr.; Carson Causby, Belmont Union Local, 5-10, 209, sr.; Connor McKenzie, Zanesville West Muskingum, 6-0, 220, jr.; Drue Duncan, North Union, 6-2, 270, sr.; Landon Pedigo, Highland, 6-0, 260, sr.; Preston Ross, Harvest Prep, 6-0, 230, sr.; Dirk Konrad, Reading, 5-11, 240, jr.; Nathan Abazi, Huron, 5-10, 210, sr.; Jon Wiczen, Garrettsville Garfield, 6-3, 260, jr.; Cody Brugmann, Mantua Crestwood, 6-2, 230, jr.; Gus Valentine, South Range, 6-0, 240, jr.; Adam Garloch, Cardinal Mooney, 6-3, 310, sr.; Tino Merlo, Cardinal Mooney, 6-5, 280, sr.

K: Salvatore Vargas, Burton Berkshire, 5-8, 155, sr.; Cameron Manner, Huron, 5-10, 150, soph.; Cason Doolittle, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 6-2, 175, sr.; Zach Roth, Portsmouth, 5-10, 168, jr.; Justin Kaup, Coldwater, 6-2, 190, sr.; Ethan Bittence, Garrettsville Garfield, 5-8, 155, jr.

DL: Trevor Otley, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 5-8, 170, sr.; Greg O’Hern, Lorain Clearview, 5-11, 175, jr.; Jaydon Anderson, Conneaut, 6-0, 225, soph.; Zach May, Bloomdale Elmwood, 6-0, 245, sr.; Hayden Brannigan, Zane Trace, 5-11, 210, sr.; Zion Martin, Fairland, 5-11, 212, sr.; Nick Wright, Chesapeake, 6-0, 190, sr.; Lane Waggoner, Richmond Edison, 6-0, 150, jr.; Wyatt Wallick, Sugarcreek Garaway, 6-0, 180, jr.; Jonas Paugh, West Lafayette Ridgewood, 6-1, 230, sr.; Chandler Stevens, Highland, 5-10, 190, sr.; Slade McClaskey, Liberty Union, 6-3, 240, jr.; Daylen McIntyre, Heath, 5-10, 166, jr.; Lawson Wade, Mariemont, 6-2, 265, jr.; Matt Wilkerson, Waynesville, 6-4, 230, jr.; Jaleel Rayford, Pemberville Eastwood, 6-0, 200, sr.; Will Desmond, Cardinal Mooney, 6-2, 210, jr.; Jeff Brenner, Cardinal Mooney, 6-0, 210, sr.

LB: Nate Glanc, Fairview Park Fairview, 5-10, 210, sr.; Ayden Cruz, Lorain Clearview, 6-1, 170, jr.; Carson Cinniger, Willard, 5-11, 185, Sr.; Trenton Kruse, Liberty Center, 6-0, 175, jr.; Gabe Chapa, Archbold, 5-8, 165, Sr.; Bryce Hesselbart, Pemberville Eastwood, 5-9, 187, sr.; Isaac Waller, Alexander, 6-1, 200, soph.; Brenden Truett, Portsmouth, 5-6, 200, sr.; Andrew Huck, Bidwell River Valley, 5-5, 150, sr.; Landon Hutchinson, Wheelersburg, 6-0, 160, jr.; Casey Carpenter, Barnesville, 5-10, 180, soph.; Payton Keller, Sugarcreek Garaway, 6-0, 185, jr.; Kauelen Smith, West Lafayette Ridgewood, 5-11, 205, sr.; Marchello Cox, Harvest Prep, 5-11, 190, jr.; Harold Hacker, Columbus Academy, 5-11, 200, sr.; Vincent Eadicicco, Reading, 6-0, 195, sr.; Dylan Horsley, Norwood, 6-0, 185, sr.; Adam Meyer, Bloomdale Elmwood, 5-8, 180, sr.; Luke Raines, Smithville, 6-3, 195, sr.; Logan Boyd, Cardinal Mooney, 6-1, 220, sr.; Luke Belcher, Wooster Triway, 6-0, 185, jr.

DB: Landen Kruse, Liberty Center, 6-0, 175, jr.; Micah Oliver, Bloomdale Elmwood, 6-1, 180, jr.; Amari Felder, Ironton, 5-9, 190, sr.; Parker Hutton, Cadiz Harrison Central, 5-11, 185, jr.; Antwone Johns, Coshocton, 6-0, 180, jr.; Decker Lancaster, Richmond Edison, 5-11, 145, sr.; Emmanuel “EJ” Jenkins, Columbus Academy, 5-9, 170, sr.; Hayden Kline, Highland, 5-8, 140, jr.; Isaac Morrison, Lewistown Indian Lake, 6-2, 165, sr.; Mason Drummond, Genoa Area, 5-10, 175, sr.; Elijah Stanley, Creston Norwayne, 6-0, 190, sr.; Dennis Clark, Cardinal Mooney, 6-1, 170, fr.

P: Drew Dossman, Amanda-Clearcreek, 6-2, 180, jr.; Jeremy Reber, Apple Creek Waynedale, 6-0, 160, jr.