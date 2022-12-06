James Arden Published 2:30 pm Tuesday, December 6, 2022

James Clyde Arden, formerly of Ironton, passed away on Dec. 1, 2022, in Greensboro, North Carolina.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Virginia White Arden, and his sister, Sylvia Lou Arden Reis.

A retired machinist, Jim had an adventurous spirit and enjoyed life to the fullest.

He was an exceptionally gifted musician who could play nearly any instrument by ear.

He also enjoyed flying and jumping out of airplanes, mastering multiple disciplines of martial arts and he was a Golden Gloves boxer.

Throughout his life, Jim had a strong love for his children, grandchildren and animals of all types.

He is survived by his children, Jami Brown (Andrew), of Reidsville, North Carolina, Jessica Schulken (Chad), of Falls Church, Virginia, and Matthew Arden (Melinda), of Duluth, Georgia, as well as his grandchildren, Hannah, Luke and Jonah Brown; Hundley, Griffin, Abi and Bella Schulken and Sebastian, Brayden, Emma and Addison Arden.

The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. Saturday in the chapel of Sharon Baptist Church, 2010 S, Fifth St., Ironton.

A Celebration of Life will begin at 11 a.m.

Jim will be laid to rest at Lake Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Somerset, Kentucky, in a private burial service.

Arrangements by Lake Cumberland Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your favorite local animal shelter, and “don’t forget to change your oil”.