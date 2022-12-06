John Riedel

John Riedel

John D. Riedel, 72, of Ironton, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at Community Hospice House, Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Jeff Cremeans officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery with military graveside rites provided by VFW Post #8850.

Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

