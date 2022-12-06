Laban Halley Published 9:58 am Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Nov. 11, 1932–Dec. 2, 2022

Laban Halley, 90, of Ironton, formerly of Ashland, Kentucky, died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at his home.

He was born Nov. 11, 1932, in Mingo County, West Virginia, a son of the late Millard and Louisa West Halley.

He was a driver for Ashland Yellow Cab.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma Simmons Halley, who passed in 1991; a son, Laban Halley Jr.; four sisters, Lena Brown, Edna Halley, Audrey Stevens and Claris Pack; and two brothers, Trimble and Cornelius Halley.

He is survived by three daughters, Deborah (James L.) Hall, of Ashland, Kentucky, Kandy (Larry) Joseph, of Ironton, and Sandra (Jimmie) Davis, of Ironton; seven grandchildren, Melissa (Bill) McDaniel, Melanie (Burl) Hawkins, Jeremy (Kim) Hall, Joshua (Angie) Hall, Jason (Courtney) Joseph, Casey Thomas and Justin (Cherish) Thomas, 33 great-grandchildren; special friend Catherine Hall; and several nieces and nephews.

Services for Laban will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Lazear Funeral Home in Ashland, Kentucky, with burial to follow in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens.

Friends may call at the funeral home one hour before service time Wednesday.

Lazear Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to have been entrusted with the care of Mr. Halley.