Lady Flyers topple East Published 8:59 pm Tuesday, December 6, 2022

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

This was virtually a 5-on-5 game.

The St. Joseph Lady Flyers with just 6 players beat the Sciotoville East Lady Tartans with 5 players 34-13 in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Monday.

All six players scored for the Lady Flyers with Gracie Damron leading the way with a double-double as she scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Addison Philabaun added 5 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists, freshman Addison Murray had 5 points and 4 rebounds, Aubrey Sutton and Mia Weber scored 4 each and Ava Weber added 2 points.

Lanie Lewis led East with 8 points.

St. Joseph (1-1, 1-1) took a 14-3 first quarter lead as Damron scored 10 of her points.

The Lady Flyers’ defense held East scoreless in the second quarter with Philabaun scoring 4 points to make it 22-3 at the half.

Sciotoville 3 0 4 6 = 13

St. Joseph 14 8 9 3 = 34

SCIOTOVILLE EAST (NA): Lanie Lewis 2 1 1-6 8, Journey Pelfrey 1 0 0-0 2, Jordan Steele 0 0 0-0 0, Ella Shope 0 0 0-0 0, Madison Fitzgerald 0 1 0-0 3. Totals: 3 2 1-6 13. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.

ST. JOSEPH (1-1, 1-1): Gracie Damron 5 0 4-5 14, Addie Philabaun 2 0 1-2 5, Aubrey Sutton 2 0 0-0 4, Addison Murray 2 0 1-2 5, Ava Weber 1 0 0-0 2, Mia Weber 1 0 2-8 4. Totals: 13 0 8-17 34. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.