Lady Vikings cruise past New Boston Published 9:13 pm Tuesday, December 6, 2022

By Jim Walker

WILLOW WOOD — Symmes Valley won two quarters and New Boston won two quarters. But Symmes Valley won its quarters by greater numbers which led to a 65-44 Southern Ohio Conference win on Monday.

The Lady Vikings won its two quarter 25-11 and 18-6 while New Boston won 14-10 and 13-11.

Eight different players scored for the Lady Vikings led by Desiree Simpson with 14 points and Jordan Ellison with 12.

Cadence Williams had 21 points and Cassie Williams 10 to pace New Boston.

Ellison scored 10 points while Simpson and Kaitlyn Maynard had 4 points each as the Lady Vikings took a 25-11 first quarter lead.

Cadence Williams hit a triple and scored 8 points for New Boston in the quarter.

The Lady Tigers cut the deficit to 35-24 at the half as Cassie and Cadence Williams scored 4 points each in the second quarter.

Five different players scored in the quarter for the Lady Vikings.

Simpson hit a 3-pointer and scored 9 points and Allie Day also hit a trey and Brenna Tibbs scored 4 points and the lead was 53-30 at the end of the third quarter as the defense held New Boston to 6 points.

In the fourth quarter, Cadence Willians had another 3-pointer and scored 7 points while Cassie Williams had 4 points and New Boston outscored the Lady Vikings 13-11 but still fell short of their hosts.

Maynard scored 4 points and Kaycee Thompson added 3 points for the Lady Vikings.

New Boston 11 14 6 13 = 44

Sym. Valley 25 10 18 11 = 64

NEW BOSTON (2-1, 1-1): Arenda Gosselin 1 0 1-2 3 Cadence Williams 5 2 5-9 21, Myah Smith 1 0 0-0 2, Kiana Breech 0 0 0-0 0, Dylan O’Rourke 0 0 6-6 6, Brooklyn Boyer 1 0 0-0 2, Cassie Williams 5 0 0-1 10. Totals: 13 2 12-18 44. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.

SYMMES VALLEY (2-4, 2-1): Lydia Saunders 2 0 0-1 4, Hailee Beckett 3 0 0-0 6, Jordan Ellison 5 0 2-3 12, Brenna Tibbs 3 0 -2 7, Evan Sells 0 0 0-0 0, Desiree Simpson 5 1 1-2 14, Enola Cade 0 0 0-0 0, Kaycee Thompson 1 0 1-2 3, Allie Day 1 1 0-0 5, Kaitlyn Maynard 4 0 0-2 8. Totals: 26 2 6-12 64. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.