OUS Legacy Awards nominations open Published 12:00 am Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Awards honor those promoting Dr. King’s legacy

Ironton – Each year, Ohio University Southern celebrates the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. throughout the month of January.

As part of this celebration, the OUS Council on Diversity and Inclusion is accepting nominations for individuals, businesses and non-profit organizations with exemplifying the ideals espoused by King.

These awards seek to honor those who promote King’s legacy and who capture his vision, spirit and leadership in ways big and small.

There are four award categories:

The “Drum Major” Award

Open to individuals (adult or youth), businesses and non-profit organizations, this award recognizes an individual or group who demonstrates a commitment to and engages in equity and inclusion efforts in the community through putting policies, programs or initiatives in place to improve access to opportunity and success for all people.

In a 1968 sermon, King said, “If you want to say that I was a drum major, say that I was a drum major for justice. Say that I was a drum major for peace. I was a drum major for righteousness. And all of the other shallow things will not matter.”

The Dr. Charles Jarrett Emerging Leader Award

Open to OUS undergraduate and secondary high school students, this award recognizes students who demonstrate commitment to creating positive change in their campus, school district or community.

Recipients must be in good academic standing and not be in violation of any university or secondary school district code of conduct standards.

The Emerging Leader Award is presented in memory of Dr. Charles Jarrett. In his 33-year tenure with OU, Jarrett was guided by a deeply held belief in equality and dignity for all people.

His life exemplified a powerful commitment to improving the quality of life in the Tri-State region, especially for young people.

Alumni Humanitarian Award

This award is presented to an OUS graduate who embodies the spirit of volunteerism and sense of community. Nominees demonstrate honesty, dignity for others, integrity, responsibility and promoting the common good. Their leadership or service through volunteerism or their profession will have made a significant influence on the well-being of others.

Beloved Community Service Award

Celebrating the spirit and legacy of King as demonstrated through caring, compassion, understanding and tolerance for all people, this award is open to adults, youth, businesses and non-profit organizations.

Nominations should include individuals or organizations making significant contributions to the community through programs and activities that help revitalize our community and make it a more desirable place to live.

Nominations may be made at https://tinyurl.com/bdhky3a2.

Award recipients will be selected by the awards selection committee based on information provided with the submitted nomination.

Award winners will be honored during the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration reception at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 31.