Paula Sawyers Published 11:27 am Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Paula Sue Sawyers, 65, of Chesapeake, died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband Lonnie Sawyers.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Jerry Galloway officiating. Burial will follow the service at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens, Chesapeake.

Visitation will be held from 6–8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.