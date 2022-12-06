Redmen, Adams beat Musketeers Published 9:04 pm Tuesday, December 6, 2022

By Jim Walker

PEDRO — Any coach would like to see his senior point guard take charge.

Brayden Adams gave coach Gordy Collins plenty to see and like as the Rock Hill Redmen beat the Greenup County Musketeers 55-42 in a non-league game on Friday.

“We did a really good job of moving the ballon offense and we were able to get many open looks which resulted in knock downs,” said Redmen coach Gordy Collins. “We also did a nice job of passing in transition.”

Adams scored a game-high 25 points in the win as Rock Hill improved to 2-0.

Blake Porter had 11 points and 7 assists,Victor Day had 9 points and 4 assists, and Noah Doddridge 8 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals.

“Day has been stepping up and giving us a much needed fourth scoring option and he’s playing strong on the defensive side,” said Collins.

“Adams just played a great game on both end of the floor. He showed a lot of senior leadership.”

Adams drained three 3-pointers as he scored 11 points in the first quarter to give Rock Hill an 18-7 lead.

Greenup came storming back to tie the game at 27-all in the second quarter as R.J. Veech scored 7 points and Cohen Underwood had 6 points.

Five different players scored in the quarter for the Redmen.

Rock Hill flipped the script in the third quarter by outscoring the Musketeers 21-9 and went ahead 48-36.

Adams got the hot hand again in the third quarter with 10 points and Porter knocked down a pair of 3-pointers to lead the offensive surge.

The scoring dropped off in the fourth quarter with both teams as Rock Hill outscored Greenup 7-6.

Greenup Co. 7 20 9 6 = 42

Rock Hill 18 9 21 7 = 55

GREENUP COUNTY (0-2): Eli Adkins 2 0 2-2 6, Cohen Underwood 1 0 6-7 8, R.J. Veech 4 0 4-8 12, Isaiah Perkins 4 0 0-2 8, Bryson Chandley 3 0 0-0 6, Kasey Gannon 0 0 0-0 0, Connor Taylor 0 0 0-0 0, Drew Boggs 0 0 0-0 0, Ethan Gibson 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 15 0 12-19 42. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None. 3-pt goals: 0-12.

ROCK HILL (2-0): Noah Doddridge 3 0 2-5 8, Dylan Griffith 0 0 0-0 0, Nixon Snavely 1 0 0-0 2, Brayden Adams 8 3 0-0 25, Izzak Cox 0 0 0-0 0, Victor Day 3 1 0-0 9, Blake Porter 2 2 1-2 11. Totals: 17 6 3-7 55. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: Porter. 3-pt goals: 6-12. Rebounds: 14 (Porter 5). Assists: 21 (Porter 7, Day 4, Doddridge 4). Steals: 8 (Doddridge 4). Blocks: 2. Turnovers: 10. Fouls: 17.