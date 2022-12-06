Redwomen escape Lady Tigers upset bid Published 9:01 pm Tuesday, December 6, 2022

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO — On the verge being upset, the Rock Hill Redwomen had a gut check.

The Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers rallied to take a lead in the third quarter and led late in the game before Rock Hill came from behind to escape with a 47-45 Ohio Valley Conference win on Monday.

“We didn’t play well and we didn’t shoot well. We did some things were usually don’t do,” said Rock Hill coach Eric Bailey. “But give Ironton credit. They played hard and never let up.”

Hazley Matthews hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points while J’lynn Risner also had 5 points as she sank 3-of-4 at the line as Rock Hill took a 14-8 lead.

Chasity Cecil scored 6 of Ironton’s 8 points.

Evan Williams hit a trey and had 5 points while Peyton Deer got 4 points and Ironton cut the deficit to 23-20 at the half.

Matthew scored 5 points and Hope Easterling 4 to account for all 9 Rock Hill points in the second quarter.

The Lady Fighting Tigers came out strong in the third quarter and took a 36-31 lead. Deer knocked down a triple and went 4-for-4 at the line as she scored 9 points while Williams had 3 points and Isabel Morgan made a pair of free throws.

Rock Hill got 2 points each from Hadyn Bailey, Easterling, Matthews and Risner in the quarter.

Down by 6 points with 2 minutes to play, Rock Hill began to attack the basket and Matthews went 8-for-8 at the foul line while Bailey drained a triple and both Haleigh and J’lynn Risner had baskets in the quarter.

The Lady Tigers went cold as Morgan scored 4 points, Williams had 3 points and Cecil got a basket before fouling out.

“We battled through adversity at the end and got the win,” said coach Bailey. “We have to be ready to play up to our ability every game.”

Rock Hill (4-1, 3-0) was led by Matthews with a game-high 20 points. J’lynn Risner added 9 points.

Ironton (1-3, 1-2) had a balanced attack as Deer scored 13, Williams 11, Cecil 10 and Morgan got 9.

Ironton 8 12 16 9 = 45

Rock Hill 14 9 8 16 = 47

IRONTON (1-3, 1-2): Peyton Deer 3 1 4-4 13, Evan Williams 3 1 2-2 11, Teegan Carpenter 0 0 0-1 0, Chasity Cecil 5 0 0-0 10, Isabel Morgan 2 0 5-10 9, Emerson White 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 14 2 11-17 45. Fouls: 19 Fouled out: Cecil.

ROCK HILL (4-1, 3-0): Hadyn Bailey 1 1 0-0 5, Emma Scott 0 0 0-0 0, Hope Easterling 2 0 5-6 9, Hazley Matthews 4 1 9-10 20, Lola Hankins 0 0 0-0 0, Haleigh Risner 2 0 0-0 4, J’lynn Risner 3 0 3-6 9. Totals: 12 2 17-22 47. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.