Defense carries Lady Hornets by Blue Angels Published 1:51 am Wednesday, December 7, 2022

By Jim Walker

GALLIPOLIS — The Coal Grove Lady Hornets are fully aware that there are two phases to basketball: offense and defense.

Although the offense couldn’t get going, the defense keep Gallipolis’ offense from going as the Lady Hornets beat the Blue Angles 32-25 in an Ohio Valley Conference on Monday.

Coal Grove just 9-of-35 from the field for 25.7 percent and 2-of-16 from behind the arc for 12.5 percent.

“We continue to struggle with our shooting,” said Lady Hornets’ coach Nic Miller. “But we have played good defense most of the season.”

Kenadee Keaton scored 4 points, Kelsey Fraley hit a 3-pointer and Kinsey Keeney went 5-of-5 from the foul line as Coal Grove led 12-7 after the first quarter.

Mary Howell hit a 3-pointer for Gallipolis.

Alivia Noel scored 4 points, Keeney was 2-of-2 and Keaton 2-of-4 at the line to account for all of Coal Grove’s points in the quarter as they went up 20-11 at the half.

Maggie Davis had all 4 points for the Blue Angels.

Fraley drained a trey and a pair of foul shots and Keaton hit a basket in the third quarter as Coal Grove extended its lead to 30-18.

Taylor Barnes had 4 points and Davis a basket for Gallipolis.

The Lady Hornets went stone cold in the fourth quarter as Autum Hicks had the only basket.

But Gallipolis was only able to generate 7 points to fall short. Cremeens had a 3-pointer and Kenya Peck scored 3 points.

Keeney had 9 points while Keaton and Fraley scored 8 points each.

Davis and Peck had 6 points each for Gallipolis.

Coal Grove 12 8 10 2 = 32

Gallipolis 7 4 7 7 = 25

COAL GROVE (3-2, 1-2): Kelsey Fraley 0 2 2-2 8, Kinsey Keeney 1 0 7-8 9, Alivia Noel 2 0 1-2 5, Autum Hicks 1 0 0-1 2, Bryna Guy 0 0 0-0 0, Kenadee Keaton 3 0 2-4 8, Jenna Hicks 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9-35 12-16 32. 3-pt goals: 2-16. Rebounds: 8-O, 17-D = 25. Assists: 8. Turnovers: 15. Steals: 9. Blocks: 1. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.

GALLIPOLIS (0-4, 0-3): Chanee Cremeens 0 1 2-2 5, Kenya Peck 2 0 2-6 6, Emma Hammons 0 0 0-0 0, Taylor Barnes 1 0 3-4 5, Maggie Davis 3 0 0-1 6, Mary Howell 0 1 0-0 3. Totals: 6 2 7-15 25. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: Hammond (2:16 4th)