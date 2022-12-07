Hunter discovers remains in Scioto County Published 12:00 am Wednesday, December 7, 2022

On Friday, the skeletal remains of a female were found in Scioto County.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman states that his office was contacted around 10:33 a.m. on Friday by a hunter who thought he might have discovered human remains.

Deputies and detectives responded to the location along with Scioto County Coroner Dr. Darren Adams. The remains were confirmed to be that of a human.

Dr. Adams, in discussions with the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, requested the assistance of an anthropology team to assist in the investigation.

Thoroughman said Mercyhurst Department of Applied Forensic Sciences out of Erie, Pennsylvania, was contacted and they sent two teams, including an anthropologist and a crime scene reconstructionist from Precision Laser & Instrument Inc., to assist in the search and recovery of the remains.

The remains have been transported to Erie, Pennsylvania, for further investigation, including dental and DNA testing to help identify the body.

Thoroughman said that at this time, they have been able to confirm that the body is that of a female. Three rings and a watch were recovered from the scene.

The sheriff’s office released additional details on Tuesday evening.

“After a preliminary review of the remains the biological profile suggest a white female between the ages of 30-50 being of average height, no upper teeth, no lower teeth (recently removed),” read a press release. “This female has an abnormal growth on the right side of her scapula which may have caused it to project from the back differently than the left scapula, being from a birth defect. This may or may not have been visible. In addition, two right ribs are fused along most of the length of the ribs. The review suggest that the remains are less than two years old.”

Further details will be released after identity has been confirmed.

Sheriff Thoroughman said it is still an ongoing investigation that will involve several departments working jointly to identify the remains.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091.