Johnson’s buzzer-beater 3-pointer lifts Hornets over Trojans Published 1:42 am Wednesday, December 7, 2022

By Jim Walker

PORTSMOUTH — Don’t expect Owen Johnson to get cold this winter. He acted as though he had ice water in his veins on Tuesday.

Johnson hit a 3-pointer with one second to play that lifted the Coal Grove Hornets to a thrilling 72-71 win over the Portsmouth Trojans in an Ohio Valley Conference game.

Johnson poured in a career-high 39 points as Coal Grove won its opener. Elijah Dillon had 14 points while Dryzen Mullens scored 12 points on four 3-pointers.

The Trojans Devon Lattimore and Kenny Sanderlin combined for 54 points. Lattimore scored 29 and Sanderlin 24.

Coal Grove took a 14-11 first quarter lead as Johnson scored 9 points as he and Landon Davis each hit 3-pointers.

Lattimore hit a 3-pointer as he and Sanderlin had 5 points each in the first quarter for Portsmouth.

The Trojans came back to take a 36-35 halftime lead as Lattimore and Sanderlin combined for 13 points in the second quarter while Norris McKinley, Tyler Duncan and Isaiah Lewis all had 3-pointers.

Mullens drained three 3-pointers while Dillon and Johnson both hit 3-pointers and scored 5 points each.

Johnson continued to wave the hot hand as he hit two more from behind the arc ad scored 12 points and Mullens hit his fourth triple as Coal Grove regained the lead at 52-49.

Sanderlin scored 5 points and Lattimore 4 in the quarter for the Trojans.

Lattimore scored 13 points and Sanderlin 8 points including 4-of-4 at the foul line as Portsmouth outscored Coal Grove 22-20, but Johnson’s clutch basket was enough to overcome the Trojans slight advantage in the quarter.

Coal Grove 14 21 17 20 = 72

Portsmouth 11 25 13 22 = 71

COAL GROVE (1-0, 1-0): Gavin Gipson 0 0 0-2 0, Steven Simpson 0 0 0-0 0, John Turner 0 0 0-0 0, Landon Davis 1 1 0-0 5, Dryzen Mullens 0 4 0-0 12, Elijah Dillon 3 2 2-2 14, Owen Johnson 11 5 2-3 39, Karsen Frecka 1 0 0-0 2, Kaden Turner 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 12 4-7 72. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: Gipson.

PORTSMOUTH (0-1, 0-1): Donevon Breech 0 0 0-0 0, Norris McKinely 0 1 0-0 3, Tyler Duncan 0 1 0-0 3, Kenny Sanderlin 9 0 6-6 24, Devon Lattimore 12 1 2-8 29, Noah Livingston 2 0 2-4 6, Levaughn Cobb 0 0 1-2 1, Isaiah Lewis 0 1 0-0 3, Luke Stine 0 0 0-0 0, Deandre Berry 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 24 4 11-20 71. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.