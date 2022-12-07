Panthers slip past Pointers, 41-37 Published 1:41 am Wednesday, December 7, 2022

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — The Chesapeake Panthers slowed down the game and it slowed down the South Point Pointers offense.

Email newsletter signup

The Panthers deliberate style produced a 41-37 win over the Pointers in an Ohio Valley Conference game and gave Steven Ater his first coaching win at his alma mater.

As a result of the Panthers controlling the tempo, the Pointers shot a dismal 13 of 44 from the field for 27.3 percent including 1-of-10 from behind the arc.

“It was an awful performance,” said Pointers’ coach Travis Wise. “We couldn’t hit a shot and we turned the ball over way too much. But give (Chesapeake) credit. They played a good game.”

Five different players scored in the first quarter as Chesapeake (1-1, 1-0) took a 14-12 lead.

Caleb Lovely had 4 points as five different Pointers scored two points.

Each team had 6 points in the second quarter and it was 20-18 at the half.

Jacob Skeens had 4 points and Jacob Daniels had a basket for the Panthers’ second quarter total.

Carter Smith, Jaxon Vance and Lovely had 2 points each for the Pointers.

South Point (2-1, 0-1) came out strong in the second half and outscored Chesapeake 11-6 to take a 29-26 lead.

Lovely scored 6 points, Xathan Haney hit a trey and Jackson Childers got a bucket for the Pointers rally.

Dannie Maynard scored all 6 of Chesapeake’s points in the third quarter.

But the Panthers rallied in the fourth quarter to outscored the Pointers 15-8.

Maynard was the main weapon in the fourth quarter as he scored 9 points including 3-of-4 at the foul line. Daniels was 2-of-2 at the line in the quarter.

Lovely kept the Pointers charging as they rallied in the fourth quarter to outscore the Pointers 15-8 and take the win.

Maynard had 15 points to lead the Panthers with Daniels getting 7 points.

Lovely had a game-high 17 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists for the Pointers. Xander Dornon grabbed 7 rebounds and Jackson Childers 5.

Chesapeake 14 6 6 15 = 41

South Point 12 6 11 8 = 37

CHESAPEAKE (1-1, 1-0): Caleb Cox 1 0 0-0 2, Dannie Maynard 6 0 3-4 15, Carmon Shockley 1 0 0-0 2, Jacob Daniels 1 1 2-2 7, Austin Henderson 0 0 0-0 0, Braxton Oldaker 1 0 2-2 4, Philip Thacker 1 1 0-0 5, Jacob Skeens 3 0 0-0 6. Totals: 14 2 7-8 41. Fouls:

SOUTH POINT (2-1, 0-1): Caleb Lovely 6 0 5-9 17, Carter Smith 1 0 0-0 2, Elijah Wilburn 0 0 0-0 0, Xathan Haney 0 1 2-2 5, Jaxon Vance 1 0 2-2 4, Jordan Ermalovich 1 0 0-0 2, Xander Dornon 1 0 2-2 4, Jackson Childers 1 0 1-2 3. Totals: 12-34 12-17 37. 3-pt goals: 1-10. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None. Rebounds: 26 (Dornon 7, Lovely 7, Childers 5). Assists: 6 (Ermaovich 2, Lovely 2). Steals: 3. Turnovers: 17. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.