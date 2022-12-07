Ready for reality

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, December 7, 2022

By Heath Harrison

Nursing students take part in a simulation of a hospital environment at Ohio University Southern on Friday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison

OUS Nursing students take part in emergency simulations

Those seeking to enter the medical field got a hands-on preview of the type of situations they may face on the job.

Nursing students at Ohio University Southern, along with alumni, took part in a series of simulation on Friday, demonstrating their ability to react to developing problems.

About 50 participated, Miranda Clement, professor of nursing, said.

In one lab, a simulated emergency room was set up, with fellow students and staff portraying a COVID-19-positive patient, a homeless woman admitted to the ER and a woman with the flu.

To demonstrate the types of things they might encounter, the actors also portrayed a possessive boyfriend of a patient, who had to be escorted from the ER, while the homeless woman was hesitant to receive treatment, fearing a standard shot would lead to a microchip being implanted in her by a government conspiracy.

In another lab, the students dealt with an active heart attack and other situations.

