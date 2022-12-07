Rev. Gregory Kelly Published 2:24 pm Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Rev. Gregory Kelly

Nov. 12, 1956–Dec. 5, 2022

Reverend Gregory Lee Kelly 66, of Westwood, Kentucky, passed away Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

Greg was born Nov. 12, 1956, in Ironton, to the late Edward Ray and Betty Lou Cook Kelly.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Rebecca Cheri Daniels Kelly, on Nov. 26; and a brother-in-law, Clyde Mays Jr.

Greg was a former delivery driver for Sears and briefly worked at VERTIV manufacturing air conditioners.

He also enjoyed his favorite hobby of woodworking.

Above everything he loved his Lord. He served the Lord as an ordained minister of the Gospel serving at various churches in the area. He also would visit prisons and minister to the prisoners.

He leaves behind a brother, David Kelly (Maria), of West Jefferson; three sisters, Linda Kelly of Ironton, Elaine Schoonover (David), of Columbus and Cathy Mays, of Ironton; his mother-in-law, Elizabeth “Dolly” Daniels, of Ashland, Kentucky; several nieces and nephews; and a host of extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. at Caniff Funeral Home in Westwood, Kentucky, with Rev. Dennis Miles and Rev Jeff Cremeans officiating. Burial will follow in Ashland Cemetery.

Visitation will be Saturday, noon until time of the service.

