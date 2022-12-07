Vikings use big first half to down Flyers Published 8:48 pm Wednesday, December 7, 2022

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WILLOW WOOD — The Symmes Valley Vikings still had their defense, but they found some offense to go with it.

Email newsletter signup

The Vikings held St. Joseph to just 11 first half points and went on to post a 57-44 Southern Ohio Conference win on Tuesday.

The Vikings shot 22-of-50 from the field for 44 percent while limiting the Flyers to 18-of-52 for 34.6 percent.

Ethan Smith had 5 point as he and Braden Corn each hit 3-pointers and the Vikings took a 10-1 lead out of the game and were up 12-3 at the end of the quarter.

Aydan Taylor scored 5 points with him and Corn making shots from behind the arc and it was 26-11 at the half.

Hunter Staton scored 5 points and Landon Rowe hit a trey for the Flyers’ total.

The Flyers’ offense finally came to life in the third quarter as they outscored the Vikings 24-15 to get within 41-35.

Staton pumped in 14 points including a 3-pointer and Erikai Jackson drained a pair of triples for the Flyers surge.

Smith had 5 more points and both he and Corn hit 3-pointers to help the Vikings keep the lead.

But the Flyers’ offense cooled off in the fourth quarter as the Vikings held them to 9 points.

Josh Saunders hit a 3-pointer and went 2-for-2 at the foul line as six different players scored in the fourth quarter for the Vikings who converted 6-of-10 free throws including Levi Ross who went 3-for-4.

Jackson had another trey and scored 5 points with Drew Brown and Kai Coleman getting 2 points each.

Smith led the Vikings with 15 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals. Corn got 11 points while Saunders, Will Jones and Jacob Cade had 6 rebounds each.

St. Joseph 3 8 24 9 = 44

Sym. Valley 12 13 15 16 = 57

ST. JOSEPH (0-2, 0-1): Brady “Quinn” Medinger 0 0 0-0 0, Aiden Deborde 0 0 0-0 0, Jake Stephens 0 0 0-0 0, Erikai Jackson 1 3 0-2 11, Evan Balestra 1 0 0-0 2, Drew Brown 1 0 0-2 2, Landon Rowe 0 1 0-0 3, Wesley Neal 0 0 0-0 0, Hunter Staton 7 1 3-7 20, Kai Coleman 3 0 0-1 6. Totals: 18-52 3-12 44. 3-pt. goals: 5-23. Rebonds: 4-O, 7-D = 11. Assists: 2. Steals: 1. Turnovers: 5. Fouls: 19. Fouled out: None.

SYMMES VALLEY (1-2, 1-1): Levi Ross 0 0 2-4 2, Braden Corn 1 3 0-0 11, Jacob Cade 3 0 0-1 6, Logan Simpkins 1 0 0-0 2, Aydan Taylor 1 1 0-0 5, Aleck Beckett 3 0 0-0 6, Josh Saunders 1 1 3-4 8, Ethan Smith 4 2 1-5 15, Will Jones 1 0 0-2 2. Totals: 22-50 6-16 57. 3-pt goals: 6-17. Rebounds:15-O, 29-D = 44 (Smith 11, Cade 6, Saunders 6, Jones 6). Assists: 8. (Smith 4). Steals: 6 (Smith 2, Ross 2, Beckett 2). Turnovers: 17. Blocks: 1 (Beckett). Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.