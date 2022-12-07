WNF closes some trails for the winter season Published 12:00 am Wednesday, December 7, 2022

PEDRO — The Wayne National Forest is preparing for its seasonal trail closure.

Trails designated for riding horses, mountain bikes, and off-highway vehicles will soon close for the winter.

“Our trails close during the wet winter months to protect them and minimize the cost of maintenance,” said Forest Supervisor Lee Stewart. “Last year we amended our policies to make our winter closures flexible and based on trail and weather conditions. This will allow visitors to enjoy our facilities later into the winter season if conditions permit.”

Designated trail closures will occur in December and January. On Monday, motorized trails will close to off-highway vehicle riding. Trails designated for riding horses and mountain bikes are tentatively scheduled to close around Jan. 2, although the trails could close earlier depending on weather and trail conditions. Any updates to the tentative Jan. 2 date will be announced on the national forest’s website and social media pages.

“As always, all of our trails remain open for walking and hiking throughout the year, including winter,” added Stewart. “We look forward to reopening our trails to horses, bikes, and OHV’s in the spring.”