Dale Mullins Published 2:20 pm Thursday, December 8, 2022

Dale Mullins

July 10, 1952–Dec. 7, 2022

Dale Mullins, 70, of Ironton, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at his residence.

He was born July 10, 1952, to the late George W. and Geneva (Smith) Mullins.

He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Rose Marie (Shope) Mullins, who he married Jan. 25, 1982.

Dale was a graduate of Rock Hill High School.

He was an equipment operator for over 30 years for the Lawrence County Engineer’s Office.

He lived life to the fullest and was kind and always willing to help anyone.

He will be missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters; Bonnie G. Mullins and Mary F. Salyers.

Those left to celebrate his life, along with his wife, are a son, George Mullins, of Ironton; five brothers, James (Joan) Mullins, of Ironton, Jess Mullins, of Maysville, Albert (Connie) Mullins, Steve (Jenny) Mullins and Clyde Mullins, all of Ironton; four sisters, Teresa (Lee) Bridges, Sheila (Curt) Reynolds, of Pedro, Lisa (Pat) Wilds and Rita (Mike) Stamper, both of Ironton; and special nieces, Brittney Shope, Addie and Sophea and Amber Shope, Easton and Bailey.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the hospice nurses and nurse practitioner that came out to care for Dale on his journey home.

A graveside service will be 1:30 p.m. Monday at his home, 209 Private Drive 1699, Ironton, with Brother Tim Stapleton officiating.

Pallbearers will be his brothers, Steve, Clyde, James and Albert.

To make online condolences to the Mullins family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.