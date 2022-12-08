Melva Ferris

Melva Ferris

Melva G. Ferris, 81, of Chesapeake, died Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, Bernard D. Ferris.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Centenary Cemetery, Chesapeake.

Visitation will be held 6–8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

