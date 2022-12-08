Myra Diamond Published 2:40 pm Thursday, December 8, 2022

Myra Diamond

Aug. 25, 1940–Nov. 21, 2022

Myra Naomi (Boyer) Diamond, 82, of Ironton, passed away Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Oakmont Manor in Flatwoods, Kentucky.

She was born Aug. 25, 1940, in Ironton, the daughter to the late George Henry and Edna (Akers) Boyer.

She is survived by her loving husband, Fred Lee Diamond, whom she married Nov. 28, 1959.

Mrs. Diamond was a graduate of Ironton High School.

She retired from Joe Hurley Insurance, where she worked as an insurance agent for thirteen years.

She was a huge Ironton Tiger and the Ohio State football fan.

She enjoyed shopping and was a lifelong member of Central Christian Church of Ironton.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Don and Sue Boyer.

Those left to cherish her memory with her husband, Fred are their two daughters, Kelli Martin, of South Carolina and Kendall Adams, of Florida; son, Darren Diamond, of Ashland, Kentucky; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends who will mourn her passing.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist in the arrangements for the Diamond family during this difficult time.

To offer condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.