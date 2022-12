Randall Montgomery Published 3:19 pm Thursday, December 8, 2022

Randall Jennings Montgomery, 60, of Scottown, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at home.

Visitation will be 5–7 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.