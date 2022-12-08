Stuff the Ambulance helps children in need Published 12:00 am Thursday, December 8, 2022

Groups partnered to get donations for Christmas presents

SOUTH POINT — Thanks to an annual partnership, children in the area in need will be provided for on Christmas.

The annual Stuff the Ambulance drive took place on Saturday, collaboration between Patriot EMS, South Point Walmart and Backpack Buddies.

An ambulance was set up at Walmart and, for seven hours, donations were taken for children, including toys, clothing and needed items.

By 5 p.m., the drive had amassed a large haul, which will then be distributed to families.

Those who missed the drive, but still want to donate are asked to contact Backpack Buddies through their Facebook page.