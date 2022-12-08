U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown: Reichart’s films helped tell story of working class Published 12:00 am Thursday, December 8, 2022

I’m sad to hear of the passing of my friend Julia Reichert.

She was such a champion for working-class Americans who are still in search of the American dream. I will miss her unique storytelling and her ability to connect with all kinds of people on such a human level and tell their stories in respectful and empathetic ways.

Connie and I are praying for her husband, Steven, and daughter, Lela, and everyone who loved her.

Email newsletter signup

— Statement issued Friday. Reichart, an Academy Award-winning documentarian and Ohio filmmaker, died Thursday at age 76.

— Sherrod Brown is a Democrat and the senior U.S. senator representing Ohio.