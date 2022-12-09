Doddridge, Redmen get past Panthers Published 11:57 pm Friday, December 9, 2022

By Jim Walker

CHESAPEAKE — The name of the game was basketball, but the Rock Hill Redmen decided to give it a nickname.

Team defense.

The Redmen used a strong defensive performance to beat the Chesapeake Panthers 59-49 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Friday.

“The name of the game for us tonight was team defense. Everyone we had in the game played smothering defense. We were very disciplined,” said Rock Hill coach Gordy Collins. “We needed it because Chesapeake plays very hard.”

Besides the defense, the Redmen got a 27-point performance from Noah Doddridge that included 7-of-11 from the foul line. Brayden Adams added 12 points.

Dannie Maynard scored 21 points for the Panthers (1-2, 1-1).

Jacob Daniels hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter as the Panthers went up 11-10. Doddridge had 6 points for the Redmen.

The Redmen (3-1,1-1) tied the game at the half 27-all as Doddridge scored 11 points and Izzak Cox got 6 points on putbacks.

“Izzak Cox had 6 big points and he really stepped it up defensively and on the boards for us,” said Collins.

Maynard scored 7 points including 5-of-6 from the foul line while Camron Shockley and Philip Thacker each hit treys in the quarter.

But Maynard had 5 points as he, Cox and Daniels all had 3-pointers and the Panthers took a 42-41 lead after three quarters.

Blake Porter, Adams and Doddridge all had 4 points for the Redmen in the quarter.

Rock Hill then took charge in the fourth quarter as they connected on 11-of-14 free throw attempts and they outscored Chesapeake 14-7.

Doddridge was 4-of-6, Adams 3-of-4 and Porter 2-of-2 at the line. Adams hit a 3-pointer as he and Doddridge each scored 6 points in the quarter.

Maynard knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and he scored all 7 of Chesapeake’s points in the quarter.

Rock Hill 10 17 14 18 = 59

Chesapeake 11 16 15 7 = 49

ROCK HILL (3-1, 1-1): Noah Doddridge 10 0 7-11 27, Dylan Griffith 0 0 4-4 4, Nixon Snavely 0 0 0-0 0, Braden Adams 2 1 5-6 12, Inzak Cox 3 0 0-0 6, Levi Jenkins 0 0 0-0 0, Victor Day 2 0 0-3 4, Blake Porter 2 0 2-3 6, Totals: 19 1 18-27 59. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.

CHESAPEAKE (1-2, 1-1): Caleb Cox 3 1 0-0 9, Dannie Maynard 2 3 7-10 21, Camron Shockley 1 1 1-2 6, Jacob Daniels 0 3 0-0 9, Braxton Oldaker 0 0 0-0 0, Philip Thacker 0 1 0-0 3, Jacob Skeens 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 9 8-12 49. Fouls: 23. Fouled out: None.