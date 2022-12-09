Fairland beats Lady Trojans, stays unbeaten Published 12:49 am Friday, December 9, 2022

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PORTSMOUTH — In a battle of unbeaten teams, the Fairland Lady Dragons came away unscathed.

The Lady Dragons had five players in double figures as they stayed unbeaten in the Ohio Valley Conference with an 87-45 win over the Portsmouth Lady Trojans on Thursday.

Kylee Bruce led Fairland with 22 points. Bree Allen scored 20 points, Kamryn Barnitz had 14, Tomi Hinkle made four 3-pointers for 12 points and Isa Taliaferro added 10.

Fairland is 5-0 and 4-0 in the OVC. Portsmouth fell to 4-1 and 2-1.

Bruce scored 8 points, Allen had 8 points including a pair of 3-pointers as Fairland took a 20-5 first quarter lead.

Allen had another triple and scored 8 points and Barnitz scored 6 points as the Lady Dragons were up 46-23 at the half.

K.J. Mays had a 3-pointer and scored 7 points while Daysha Reid also had a trey and got 5 points for Portsmouth.

Fairland continued to pull away in the third quarter as Barnitz knocked down a pair of treys and scored 8 points and Bruce had 6 more points and the lead grew to 72-33.

Reid hit another triple and got half of the Lady Trojans’ 10 points.

Taliaferro had a triple and scored 5 points with Reece Barnitz and Hinkle hitting 3-pointers as Fairland outscored Portsmouth 15-12 in the fourth quarter.

Savannah Cantrell scored 10 of the Lady Trojans’ 10 points.

Cantrell had 13 points, Mays 11 and Reid 10 to pace Portsmouth.

Fairland 20 26 26 15 = 87

Portsmouth 5 18 10 12 = 45

FAIRLAND (5-0, 4-0): Taegan Leep 0 0 0-0 0, Isa Taliaferro 2 2 0-0 10, Addison Godby 2 0 0-0 4, Reece Barnitz 0 1 0-0 3, Bree Allen 3 3 5-5 20, Tomi Hinkle 0 4 0-0 12, Kamryn Barnitz 3 2 2-3 14, Bailey Russell 2 0 0-0 4, Kylee Bruce 11 0 0-0 22. Totals: 22 12 7-8 87. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.

PORTSMOUTH (4-1, 2-1): Emily Cheatham 3 0 0-0 6, Sienna Allen 1 0 1-2 3, Daysa Reid 1 2 2-3 10, Keymora Martin 0 0 0-0 0, Ayonna Carr 0 0 0-0 0, K.K. Mays 3 1 2-4 11, Sidney Meadows 1 0 0-0 2, Katie Ankrom 0 0 0-0 0, Savannah Cantrell 6 0 1-2 13. Totals: 15 3 6-11 45. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.