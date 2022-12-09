Flyers, Jackson soar past Western Published 11:48 pm Friday, December 9, 2022

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

Erikai Jackson provided the take off which helped the St. Joseph Flyers soar.

Jackson got after it on both ends of the floor with a strong defensive effort on one end and he scored a career-high 23 points that included four 3-pointers on the offensive end.

“Erikai had a big game and that’s the best defensive game we’ve play in two years,” said Flyers’ coach Jacob Wells. “We played nine guys and eight scored and everyone got after it on defense.”

Drew Haggy knocked down three 3-pointers and Chase Carter added 4 points as Western went up 16-12 after the first quarter.

Jackson had a 3-pointer as he scored 5 points in the first quarter for the Flyers.

But in the second quarter, Jackson drained three straight 3-pointers in the second quarter as he scored 11 points and Wesley Neal had a triple as he scored 5 of his 9 points for the game and the Flyers rallied to take a 32-31 halftime lead.

“Jackson got us going with those 3s,” said Wells.

Western (2-4, 0-2) came back in the third quarter to take a 44-42 lead as Zach Teed, Carter and Haggy all had 4 points.

Jackson was 5-of-6 at the foul line in the third quarter and Kai Coleman got 4 points for the Flyers in the third quarter.

But the Flyers rallied again as Landon Rowe came off the bench to bury a triple, Neal scored 4 more points and Drew Brown was 2-of-2 at the foul line as the Flyers outscored Western 15-7.

Haggy and Kam James each hit 3-pointers for the Indians.

The Flyers visit Sciotoville East on Tuesday.

Western 16 15 13 7 = 51

St Joseph 12 20 10 15 = 57

WESTERN (2-4, 0-2): Daniel Rodriguez 0 0 0-0 0, Logan Lightle 0 1 0-0 3, Drew Haggy 2 4 5-8 21, Kam Janes 1 1 0-4 5, Colt Henderson 0 0 0-0 0, Alex Siliven 0 0 0-0 0, Chase Carter 5 2 2-3 18, Zach Teed 2 0 0-0 4. Totals: 10 8 7-15 51. Fouls: 20. Fouled out: None.

St. JOSEPH (1-2, 1-1): Aiden Deborde 1 0 0-0 2, Erikai Jackson 1 4 7-10 23, Hunter Staton 3 0 0-0 6, Drew Brown 0 0 3-4 3, Kai Coleman 3 0 1-3 7, Evan Balestra 2 0 0-0 4, Landon Rowe 0 1 0-0 3, Wesley Neal 3 1 0-1 9, Brady “Quinn” Medinger 0 0 0-0 0, Carter Johnson 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 6 11-18 57. Fouls: 22. Fouled out: Staton.