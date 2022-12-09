Ironton native joins Ironton PD Published 12:00 am Friday, December 9, 2022

Murnahan sworn in as patrolman on Monday afternoon

The Ironton Police Department’s newest officer, Gary Murnahan, became interested in joining the police while studying at college.

After he graduated from Ironton High School in 2019, he joined the Ohio National Guard’s 811th Engineering Company and went to Ohio University in Athens.

“Ironton is where I am from and I always wanted to work for the City of Ironton,” Murnahan said. “What made me want to become a police officer is, when I joined the National Guard, I didn’t really know what I wanted to do with my life. So, after I got back from basic training, I went to Ohio University.”

He was studying Criminal Justice and “enjoyed every bit of it.” But rather than complete his studies, he went to the Ohio Police Training Academy in Hocking Hills. He graduated in 2020.

Murnahan discovered he enjoyed policing quite a lot.

“I still enjoy it,” Murnahan said.

He was sworn in on Monday afternoon.

And he is thinking bigger with a goal of joining the FBI one day.

“That has been a long-time goal of mine,” Murnahan said. “Will I accomplish it, maybe not. But I am still working to get there.”

IPD Chief Pam Wagner said the force was very happy to have Murnahan join their ranks.

“We expect great things out of him,” she said. “He will start his training process immediately. We welcome him and his lovely family, he has two lovely children and one on the way. He is an army veteran and we always welcome that kind of experience.”