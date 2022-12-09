Lady Pointers get OVC victory over Blue Angels Published 12:52 am Friday, December 9, 2022

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — Having a good defense and balanced offense is a good replacement for breakfast.

Email newsletter signup

The South Point Lady Pointers did both on Thursday as they beat the Gallipolis Blue Angels 46-12 in an Ohio Valley Conference game.

“It was a good win for us. We had a strong defensive effort,” said Lady Pointers’ coach Dave Adams.

The Lady Pointers had good balanced on offset as Santina Jackson go 16 points and Sarah Mitchell 14.

Mitchell hit trey and scored 8 points, Jackson had 4 points and Emma Saddler hit a 3-pointer as South Point took a 15-0 first quarter lead.

Mitchell had 4 points and the lead was 24-6 at the half.

Chanee Cremeens got all 6 Gallipolis points.

The lead grew to 43-10 in the third quarter as Jackson scored 12 points.

South Point visits Minford at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Gallipolis 0 6 4 2 = 12

South Point 15 9 19 2 = 45

GALLIPOLIS (0-5, 0-4): Taylor Banres 1 0 0-0 2, Mary Howell 0 0 0-0 0, Emma Hammoms 0 0 0-0 0, Chanee Cremers 3 0 0-1 6, Kenya Peck 1 0-3 2, Maggie Davis 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 0 0-4 12. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: Peck.

SOUTH POINT (2-3, 1-3): Liz Ermalovich 1 0 0-0 2, Camille Hall 3 0 1-1 7, Leila Hall0 0 0-0 0, Sarah Mitchell 3 1 5-5 14, Emma Saddler 1 1 0-0 5, Abby Hern 0 0 0-0 0, Keona Hopkins 0 0 1-2 1, Nevaeh Huff 0 0 0-0 0, Saratina Jackson 6 0 4-7 16, Jaidyn Malone 0 0 0-2 0. Totals: 14 2 11-17 45. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.