Lady Vikings rout Green Published 12:53 am Friday, December 9, 2022

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WILLOW WOOD — Well, that was quick.

The Symmes Valley Lady Vikings took a hug lead in the first quarter and raced to a 53-16 Southern Ohio Conference win over the Green Lady Bobcats on Thursday.

The Lady Vikings virtually settled the outcome in the first quarter by racing up and down the court for 29 points and holding Green scoreless.

Brenna Tibbs scored 7 of her 9 points, Jordan Ellison had 8 points while Lydia Saunders and Desiree Simpson scored 6 points each.

Kayley Maynard and Kaitlyn Maynard scored 4 points each in the second quarter as the Lady Vikings extended their lead to 41-3 at the half.

Lady Vikings coach Deon Tibbs emptied her bench in the second half and Symmes Valley scored just 12 points.

Kaycee Thompson had the lone Lady Vikings’ basket in the third quarter while Simpson got 4 of the 10 points in the fourth quarter.

The Lady Vikings had 11 players score with Simpson getting 10 points to lead the balanced attack.

Anna Knapp led Green with 8 points including 6-of-6 from the foul line in the third quarter.

Green 0 3 6 7 = 16

Sym. Valley 29 12 2 10 = 53

GREEN (3-2, 2-2): Katelinn Satterrfield 0 1 0-0 3, Mylee Hunt 0 0 0-0 0, Kylee Brown 0 1 0-1 3, Anna Knapp 1 0 6-9 8, Makayla Laber 0 0 0-0 0, Makayla Beal 0 0 0-0 0, Natalie Butler 0 0 0-0 0, Hallie Blevins 0 0 0-0 0, Olina Blevins 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 3 1 6-10 16. Fouls: 6. Fouled out: None.

SYMMES VALLEY (3-4, 3-1): Linsey Freeman 1 0 0-0 2, Lydia Saunders 3 0 0-0 6, Kayley Maynard 2 0 0-0 4, Hailee Beckett 1 0 0-0 2, Jordan Ellison 4 0 0-0 8, Brenna Tibbs 4 0 1-2 9, Evan Sells 0 0 0-0 0, Desiree Simpson 5 0 0-0 10, Enola Cade 1 0 0-0 2, Rylie Loudonburg 0 0 0-0 0, Kaycee Thompson 1 0 0-0 2, Allie Day 1 0 0-0 2, Kaitlyn Maynard 3 0 0-0 6. Totals: 26 0 1-2 53. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.