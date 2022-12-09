Larry Bazell Published 9:55 am Friday, December 9, 2022

Larry Bazell

May 22, 1942–Nov. 29, 2022

Larry Bazell, 80, passed away Nov. 29, 2022, at his home in Rock Camp.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Earl and Garnet (Fradd) Bazell.

Larry is survived by his sister, Barbara Sue (Sam) Newman; his nephew, Rev. Dr. Deron Newman; and many friends.

Larry was born on May 22, 1942, and lived his entire life in Rock Camp.

He graduated from Dawson Bryant High School in 1960 and retired from Armco in 1995.

He was an avid outdoorsman and well known in the community.

Burial will follow at a later date.

