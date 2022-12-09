Peake tops Lady Tigers Published 12:50 am Friday, December 9, 2022

By Jim Walker

CHESAPEAKE — Steady and slow is the way to go for the Chesapeake Lady Panthers.

Chesapeake relied on its tough defense and patient offense to grab a 35-25 Ohio Valley Conference win over the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers on Thursday.

Isabel Morgan hit a 3-pointer and had 5 points while Peyton Deer added a basket as Ironton took a 7-5 first quarter lead.

The Lady Panthers rallied to take a 16-15 halftime lead as Abbey Isaacs had a triple and 5 points and Hannah Webb also had 5 points.

Morgan had another trey and scored 4 points with Evan Williams and Teegan Carpenter also getting buckets.

Chesapeake extended its lead to 31-22 in the third quarter as Brooklyn McComas hit a pair of 3-pointers and Abbey Isaacs hit a trey and scored 5 points.

Williams was 4-of-4 from the line and Lexi McCall had a basket in the quarter for Ironton.

Kate Ball had Chesapeake’s only 2 baskets in the fourth quarter and the defense held Ironton to just 3 points as Emerson White had a basket and Williams added a free throw.

Ball and Isaacs had 9 pionts each to pace Chesapeake (3-2, 22).

Morgan scored 9 and Carpenter 7 for Ironton (1-4, 1-3).

Ironton 7 8 7 3 = 25

Chesapeake 5 11 15 4 = 35

IRONTON (1-4, 1-3): Peyton Deer 1 0 1-2 3, Khamil Martin 0 0 0-0 0, Evan Williams 1 0 5-6 7, Teegan Carpenter 1 0 0-0 2, Lexi McCall 1 0 0-2 2, Kaegin Henderson 0 0 0-0 0, Isabel Morgan 1 2 1-2 9, Emerson White 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 6 2 7-12 25. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.

CHESAPEAKE (3-2, 2-2): Sophi Hutchinson 0 0 0-0 0, Robin Isaacs 2 0 1-1 5, Abbey Isaacs 3 1 0-0 9, Kate Ball 4 0 1-2 9, Brooklyn McComas 0 2 0-0 6, Hannah Webb 2 0 2-3 6, Erin Hicks 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 3 4-6 35. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.