Pointers bounce back with win over Trojans Published 11:43 pm Friday, December 9, 2022

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — Coach Travis Wise was not very happy after the South Point Pointers loss on Tuesday at home to Chesapeake.

Email newsletter signup

Friday night, he was happy.

The Pointers put their coach in a better mood as they beat the Portsmouth Trojans 73-55 in an Ohio Valley Conference game.

“They responded well after losing on Tuesday and not playing well,” said Wise. “A lot of players contributed and we guarded better today.”

Caleb Lovely scored 24 points and had 6 rebounds for the Pointers while Xaner Dornan had 17 points and 7 rebounds, Brayden Hanshaw 16 points and 7 rebounds while Xathan Haney grabbed 10 rebounds and Jordan Ermalovich handed out 9 assists.

Devin Lattimore scored 22 points and Deandre Berry scored 18 for Portsmouth (0-2, 0-2).

South Point (3-1, 1-1) took a 20-11 first quarter lead as Lovely drained a pair of 3-pointers and scored 10 points while Dornan did the job inside with 8 points.

Five different players scored for the Trojans in the first quarter including Tyler Duncan who hit a 3-pointer.

Jackson Childers and Lovely had 4 points each and Hanshaw hit a 3-pointers as South Point led 35-25 at the half.

Lattimore score 5 points in the second quarter and Berry had 4 points for the Trojans.

The Pointers extended their lead to 55-40 in the third quarter as Hanshaw scored 8 points with Dornan and Lovely getting 4 each.

Lattimore got 11 of Portsmouth’s 16 points in the quarter.

The Pointers continued to pad their lead in the fourth quarter as Lovely and Hanshaw combined for 11 points.

Berry hit a 3-pointer as he scored 10 of Portsmouth’s 14 points.

Portsmouth 11 14 16 14 = 55

South Point 20 15 20 18 = 73

PORTSMOUTH (0-2, 0-2): Devin Lattimore 9 0 4-7 22, Donovan Breech 0 0 0-0 0, Norris McKinely 0 0 0-0 0, Tyler Duncan 0 2 0-0 6, Kenny Sanderlin 2 0 2-2 6, Noah Livingston 0 0 0-0 0, Levaughn Cobb 0 0 1-2 1, Isaiah Lewis 0 0 0-0 0, Luke Stein 1 0 0-0 2, Deandre Berry 6 1 3-4 18. Totals: 18 3 10-15 55. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: Duncan.

SOUTH POINT (3-1, 1-1): Caleb Lovely 8 2 2-2 24, Carter Smith 1 0 0-0 2, Javon Ferrell 0 0 0-0 0, Xathan Haney 1 0 0-1 2, Jaxon Vance 0 0 0-0 0, Jordan Ermalovich 2 0 4-6 8, Brayden Hanshaw 6 1 1-1 16, Xander Dornan 8 0 1-2 17, Jackson Childers 2 0 0-0 4. Totals: 31-53 8-12 73. 3-pt goals: 3-13. Rebounds: 41 Haney 10, Dornan 7, Hanshaw 7, Lovely 6). Assists: 12 (Ermalovich 9). Steals: 3. Turnovers: 13. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.