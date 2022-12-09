Redwomen turn back Lady Hornets Published 12:55 am Friday, December 9, 2022

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO — Lola Hankins may have upgraded from sixth man to five and a half.

Email newsletter signup

Hankins came off the bench to score a career-high 23 points as the Rock Hill Redwomen beat the Coal Grove Lady Hornets 56-44 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Thursday.

“Lola Hankins played really well. She helped pic us up. We just aren’t playing consistent right now,” said Rock Hill coach Eric Bailey. “But we got a win and that’s the most important thing.”

Hazley Mathews scored 8 of her 21 points while J’lynn Risner got 4 points and Hankins hit a 3-pointer as the Redwomen led 16-15 after the first quarter.

Kelsey Fraley had 5 points as she and Kenadee Keaton each hit 3-pointers for the Lady Hornets.

Risner and Matthews scored 4 points each and Hankins 3 points to account for Rock Hill’s 11 points in the second quarter as they took a 27-24 halftime lead.

Autum Hicks hit a 3-pointer and Fraley was 3-of-4 at the foul line for the Lady Hornets.

Hankins got the hot hand in the third quarter as she hit a 3-pointer and scored 9 points while Matthews hit a trey and scored 7 points and Rock Hill extended its lead to 45-34.

Alivia Noel knocked down a pair of 3-pointers for the Lady Hornets.

Hankins made her third 3-pointer and scored 8 points in the fourth quarter and Hadyn Bailey hit two clutch free throws as the Redwomen outscored Coal Grove 11-10.

Fraley scored 6 of the Lady Hornets’ 10 points.

Risner had 10 points for Rock Hill (5-1, 4-0).

Fraley had 12 points and Noel 10 for Coal Grove (3-3, 1-3).

Coal Grove 15 9 10 10 = 44

Rock Hill 16 11 18 11 = 56

COAL GROVE (3-3, 1-3): Kelsey Fraley 3 1 5-7 12, Kinsey Keeney 1 1 2-6 7, Alivia Noel 2 2 0-0 10, Autum Hicks 2 1 0-0 7, Bryna Guy 0 0 0-0 0, Kenadee Keaton 0 1 1-2 4, Jenna Hicks 1 0 2-2 4. Totals: 8 6 10-17 44. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: Noel.

ROCK HILL (5-1, 4-0): Hadyn Bailey 0 0 2-2 2, Hope Easterling 0 0 0-0 0, Hazley Matthews 7 1 4-5 21, Lola Hankins 6 3 2-4 23, Haleigh Risner 0 0 0-0 0, J’lynn Risner 5 0 0-0 10. Totals: 18 4 8-11 56. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.