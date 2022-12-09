Rickey Ray Published 9:10 am Friday, December 9, 2022

Rickey Ray

July 4, 1954–Dec. 8, 2022

Rickey Andrew Ray, 68, of South Point, passed away Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Rickey was born July 4, 1954, in Huntington, West Virginia, a son of the late Andrew H. “Pete” Ray and Opal Fraley Ray.

Rickey is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Wanda Lea Brammer Ray; two daughters and sons-in-law, Stephanie and Joe White, and Summer and Shawn Yates; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Roy and Jean Ray, Randy and Angie Ray; five grandchildren, Miranda White, Jalen White, Alexis Henson, Haden Henson, and Holden Yates; and four great-grandchildren, Rikki Jenkins, Sailor Lewis, Hazyl White, and Hollyn White.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Sunday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with his son-in-law, Joe White speaking.

Pallbearers will be Joe White, Shawn Yates, Haden Henson, Jacob Mathes and Dylan Johnson. Following the funeral services on Sunday, the family will be holding a celebration of Rickey’s life at Wallace Family Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Leatherwood Cemetery, Deering.

Friends may visit 6–8 p.m. Saturday at Wallace Family Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, Rickey requests contributions be made to his great granddaughter, Rikki’s, education fund.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.