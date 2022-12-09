Second quarter run lifts Portsmouth Clay past Lady Flyers Published 12:51 am Friday, December 9, 2022

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

One bad apple did spoil the whole bunch.

Email newsletter signup

The St. Joseph Lady Flyers outscored Portsmouth Clay in three of the four quarters, but the Lady Panthers won their quarter 16-0 and held on for a 33-24 Southern Ohio Conference win on Thursday.

St. Joseph lead 4-3 after the first quarter, but the second quarter stetted the outcome as Clay outscored the Lady Flyers 16-0 to lead 19-4 at the half.

Sarah Cassidy hit a 3-pointer and had 5 points, Morgan McCoy scored 6 points as she went 4-of-5 at the foul line and Maggie Swayne added 5 points in the quarter for Clay.

The Lady Panthers went on a 22-2 run that started in the second quarter and spilled over into the second half.

But St. Joseph found some offense in the third quarter as Mia Weber scored 6 points while Addison Philabaun drained a 3-pointer and scored 5 points and the Lady Flyers cut the deficit to 29-16.

Swayne and Graff scored 4 points each for Clay.

St. Joseph outscored Clay 9-4 in the fourth quarter but it fell too short.

Gracie Damron had 4 points, Weber scored 2 while Philabaun sank two foul shots and Aubrey Sutton one for the Lady Flyers.

Swayne scored all 4 of Clay’s points including 2-of-2 at the line.

Damron and Mia Weber had 7 rebounds each.

Ports. Clay 3 16 10 4 = 33

St. Joseph 4 0 11 9 = 24

PORTSMOUTH CLAY (3-4, 2-2): Madi Hobbs 0 0 0-0 0, Amanda Ewmen 0 0 0-0 0, Sarah Cassidy 0 1 2-2 5, Maggie Swayne 4 0 4-6 12, Sophia Graff 3 0 0-0 6, Morgan McCoy 2 0 4-4 8. Totals: 10 1 10-12 33. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.

ST. JOSEPH (2-2, 1-1): Gracie Damron 2 0 0-0 4, Addie Philabaun 1 1 2-2 7, Aubrey Sutton 0 0 1-2 1, Addison Murray 1 0 0-0 2, Ava Weber 0 0 0-1 0, Mia Weber 5 0 0-6 10. Totals: 9 1 3-3-10 24. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.