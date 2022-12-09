Thacker sparks Dragons win over Hornets Published 11:44 pm Friday, December 9, 2022

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

COAL GROVE — Maybe J.D. stands for Just Dominate.

J.D. Thacker scored a game-high 25 points as the Fairland Dragons beat the Coal Grove Hornets 62-32 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Friday.

Thacker also had 6 rebounds and Chase Allen came up with 6 steals for the Dragons.

Owen Johnson scored 15 points to pace the Hornets (1-1, 1-1).

Fairland (2-1, 1-0) jumped in front 21-5 in the first quarter as Will Davis hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 8 of his 12 points while Thacker scored 8 points.

The Dragons managed only 4 points in the second quarter and Coal Grove got within 25-15 at the half.

Johnson scored 8 of the Hornets’ 10 points in the quarter including a 3-pointer.

But the Dragons got back in gear in the this quarter by extending the lead to 40-22. Thacker had 8 more points and Allen had 5 of his 12 points.

Thacker drained a pair of 3-pointers and scored 9 points with Steeler Leep adding 4 points and Fairland outscored the Hornets 22-10.

Five different players scored in the quarter for Coal Grove.

Fairland 21 4 15 22 = 62

Coal Grove 5 10 7 10 = 32

FAIRLAND (2-1, 1-0): Will Davis 3-5 2-4 0-0 12, Chase Allen 5-9 0- 2-2 12, Turk Fowler 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Zion Martin 1-1 0-0 0-0 2, J.D. Thacker 9-15 2-5 1-3 25, Hunter Lykins 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Steeler Leep 1-2 0-0 2-2 4, Noah Marcum 1-1 0-0 0-0 2, Keegan Smith 1-4 0-0 0-0 2, Titaus Brooks 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Trevor Lochow 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Brody Buchanan 1-2 0-0 1-2 3. Totals: 26-53 6-9 62. 3pt goals: 4-12. Rebounds 24 (Thacker 6, Davis 4, Buchanan 4). Assists: 9 (Buchanan 3, Allen 3, Lykins 2). Steals: 11 (Allen 6). Turnovers: 4. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.

COAL GROVE (1-1, 1-1): Gavin Gipson 1-2 0-2 0-0 2, Steven Simpson 2-2 0-0 0-0 4, Kaden Murphy 0-0 0-1 0-0 0, John Turner 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Landon Davis 1-3 0-0 0-0 2, Dryzen Mullens 0-3 1-2 0-0 3, Elijah Dillon 0-2 0-0 1-2 1, Jake Brammer 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Owen Johnson 5-12 1-6 2-6 15, Matt McQuay 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Karson Frecka 1-2 0-0 0-0 2, Caden Turner 1-1 0-0 1-4 3, Bradley Klaiber 0-0 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 13-38 4-12 32. 3-pt goals: 2-11. Rebounds: 25 (Johnson 5, Gipson 5, Frecka 4). Assists: 2. Steals: 2. Turnovers: 15. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.