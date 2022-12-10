Cold-shooting Vikings fall to Titans in SOC Published 7:59 pm Saturday, December 10, 2022

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PORTSMOUTH — So, this is what life on the road is like.

After scoring 57 points at home on Tuesday, the Symmes Valley Vikings couldn’t get their offense in gear on the road Friday as they shot 29 percent in a 59-31 Southern Ohio Conference loss to the Portsmouth Notre Dame Titans.

The Vikings (1-2, 1-1) were just 14-of-48 from the field including a mere 1-of-21 from behind the arc.

Notre Dame took a 20-12 first quarter e as Dominic Sparks scored 6 point, Cody Metzler drained a pair of treys and both Myles Phillips and Landon Barbarits each hit 3-pointers.

Symmes Valley got scoring from five different players with Aleck Beckett scoring 4 points and Aydan Taylor hitting a 3-pointers.

The Titans outscored the Vikings 12-4 in the second quarter to lead 32-16 at the half with Sparks getting 4 more points.

Notre Dame extended its lead to 43-24 after three quarters as Aaryn Bradford and Sparks got 4 points each.

Ethan Smith had half of the Vikings’ 8 points in the quarter.

The Titans continued to pull away in the fourth quarter as Barbarits hit a triple and went 4-of-4 at the foul line for 6 points.

Jacob Cade got 3 points in the fourth quarter for the Vikings.

Smith and Beckett had 8 points each for the Vikings. Will Jones got 4 rebounds and Cade 4.

Notre Dame (4-1, 2-0) was led by Sparks with 18 points with Barabarits adding 14.

Sym. Valley 12 4 8 7 = 31

Notre Dame 20 12 11 16 = 59

SYMMES VALEY (1-2, 1-1): Aleck Beckett 4-6 0-2 8, Ethan Smith 4-12 0-1 8, Jacob Cade 3-5 1-1 7, Josh Saunders 1-9 1-2 3, Aydan Taylor 1-6 0-0 3, Will Jones 1-1 0-2 2, Braden Corn 0-5 0-0 0, Logan Simpkins 0-3 0-0 0, Levi Owens 0-1 0-0 0, Levi Ross 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 14-48 2-8 31. 3-pt goals: 1-21 (Taylor 1-6, Smith 0-3, Saunders 0-4, Corn 0-5, Simpkins 0-2). Rebounds: 9-O, 15-D – 28 (Jones 5, Cade 4). Assists: 8 (Saunders 2). Steals: 10 (Smith 3, Jones 2, Corn 2). Blocks: 2. Turnovers: 20. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.

PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME (4-1, 2-0): Landon Barbarits 1 3 3-4 14, Aaryn Bradford 3 0 1-2 7, Eugene Collins 0 0 0-0 0, Cody Metzler 1 2 1-2 9, Marcellus Woods 0 0 0-0 0, Braeden Patmore 0 0 0-0 0, Carter Campbell 1 0 2-2 4, Bryce McGraw 0 0 0-0 0, Myles Phillips 0 1 2-2 5, Reed Lasswell 1 0 0-0 2, Kaden Hadsell 0 0 0-0 0, Dominic Sparks 9 0 0-0 18, Brady Davis 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22-46 9-12 59. 3-pt goals: 6-15. Rebounds: 6-O, 12-D = 18. Assists: 8. Turnovers: 11. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.