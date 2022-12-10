EDITORIAL: Honoring those who served Published 12:00 am Saturday, December 10, 2022

Next Saturday, the annual Wreaths Across America will take place at Woodland Cemetery in Ironton.

As has been the case since the founding of the local effort of the group, volunteers will work to place wreaths on the graves of veterans buried at the cemetery.

It is no small undertaking to cover the grounds and, a few years ago, the organization was able to accomplish its goal and provide for each veterans grave at the cemetery.

Email newsletter signup

This is thanks to the hard work of organizers and those who generously contribute to the effort each year to buy an evergreen wreath, decorated with a ribbon. wreath.

The group works all year to raise funds to purchase the wreaths, which are also for sale for those who wish to place one outside the cemetery.

Wreaths Across America is part of national effort that takes place in cemeteries throughout the U.S. and we are thankful an effort is made each year here in Lawrence County in that spirit.

The local effort was founded by the late Juanita Southers and co-organizer Linda Dalton. it has since been taken over by Laura Brown, following Southers’ death.

We urge those who can to attend the ceremony next Saturday at noon and we commend Brown and everyone involved who works to ensure that those who served their country are not forgotten.