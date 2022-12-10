Hornets run out of gas in 2nd half in loss to Pirates Published 10:48 pm Saturday, December 10, 2022

By Jim Walker

PORTSMOUTH — The Coal Grove Hornets were running alright in the first half, but they ran out of gas in the second half.

The Hornets trailed by 10 points at halftime before the Wheelersburg Pirates stepped on the accelerator and took a 63-34 win on Saturday.

Jackson Schwamburger hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter as the Pirates took an 11-7 lead.

Owen Johnson scored 5 points for the Hornets.

Connor Estep, Nolan Wright and Schwamburger all had 3-pointers in the second quarter as Wheelersburg stretched the lead to 24-14 at the half.

Elijah Dillon and Johnson combined for all 7 Coal Grove points.

Caleb Arthur scored all 8 of his points in the third quarter and Kaden Johnson added 4 points to help the Pirates extend their lead to 38-23.

Caden Turner had 5 points to try and keep the Hornets close.

But Kaden Johnson scored 8 points while Estep and Wright knocked down 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and th Pirates outscored the Hornets 25-11 to widen the final margin.

John Turner drained a 3-pointer and Karson Frecka had 4 points for the Hornets.

Coal Grove (1-2) was led by Johnson with 9 points while Dillon and Frecka scored 6 each.

Johnson had 14 points and Schwamburger 10 to pace the Pirates (3-0).

Coal Grove 7 7 9 11 = 34

Wheelersburg 11 13 14 25 = 63

COAL GROVE (1-2): Gavin Gipson 0 0 0-0 0, Steven Simpson 0 0 0-0 0, Kaden Murphy 0 0 0-0 0, John Turner 0 1 0-0 3, and on Davis 0 0 0-0 0, Dryzen Mullens 2 0 0-1 4, Elijah Dillon 3 0 0-1 6, Jake Brammer 0 0 0-0 0, Owen Johnson 2 0 5-8 9, Matt McQuay 0 0 1-2 1, Karson Frecka 2 0 2-2 6, Caden Turner 2 0 1-1 5. Totals: 11 1 9-15 34. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.

WHEELERSBURG (3-0): Braylon Rucker 2 0 0-0 4, Connor Estep 0 2 0-0 6, Xander Mowery 0 0 0-2 0, Nolan Wright 1 2 0-0 8, Jacob Shaw 0 0 0-0 0, Luke Swords 1 0 1-3 3, Kenyon Evans 1 0 0-0 2, Jackson Schwamburger 0 3 1-2 10, Sammy Doerr 1 0 0-0 2, Hunter Bivens 0 0 0-0 0, Landon McGraw 0 0 0-0 0, Caleb Arthur 4 0 0-0 8, Logan Adkins 0 0 1-2 1, Kaden Johnson 7 0 0-2 14, Zavier Stanley 2 0 1-2 5. Totals: 19 7 4-13 63. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: Johnson.