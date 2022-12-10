Lady Dragons use strong defense to rout Fort Frye

Published 9:31 pm Saturday, December 10, 2022

By Jim Walker

ALBANY — The Fairland Lady Dragons turned up the defense.

Fairland held unbeaten Fort Frye to 4 points in the first half as the Lady Dragons beat the Lady Cadets 52-22 in the Alexander Alley Classic on Saturday.

Fairland (6-0) held Fort Frye scoreless in the first quarter in taking a 13-0 lead.

Kylee Bruce hit a 3-pointer as she scored all 7 of her points while Bailey Russell added a 3-pointer in the opening quarter.

Bree Allen, Tomi Hinkle and Russell all scored 5 points apiece and each hit a 3-pointer in the second quarter as the lead grew to 31-4 at the half.

Hinkle scored 5 points and she and Kamryn Barnitz each had a 3-pointer for the Lady Dragons in the third quarter and the lead was 45-15.

Alyssa Duskey hit a pair of 3-pointers in the third quarter for Fort Frye.

Addison Godby had 4 points and Kamryn Barnitz hit a 3-pointer to account for the Lady Dragons fourth quarter scoring.

The Lady Dragons had a balanced offense with Russell getting 11 points and Hinkle and Godby 10 each.

Alyssa Duskey and Emmie Duskey had 8 point each for the Lady Cadets (4-1).

Fairland   13 18 14 7 = 52

Fort Frye 0 4 11 7 = 22

FAIRLAND (6-0): Isa Taliaferro 0 0 0-0 0, Addison Godby 3 0 4-6 10, Reece Barnitz 0 0 0-0 0, Siera Pemberton 0 0 0-0 0, Audrey Stephenson 0 0 0-0 0, Jordan Spencer 0 0 0-0 0, Bree Allen 1 1 1-2 6, Tomi Hinkle 2 2 0-0 10, Kamryn Barnitz 1 2 0-0 8, Bailey Russell 2 2 1-2 11, Avery Byers 0 0 0-0 0 Hannah Taylor 0 0 0-0 0, Kylee Bruce 2 1 0-0 7. Totals: 11 8 6-10 52. Fouls: 5. Fouled out: None. Rebounds: 40 (Taliaferro 7, Godby 7, Allen 6, Hinkle 5, Bruce 5).

FORT FRYE (4-1): Lacy Ludwig 0 0 0-0 0 Emmie Duskey 4 0 0-0 8, Faith Treadway 0 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Duskey 0 2 2-2 8, Kasey Lang 0 0 0-0 0, Kyndal Buchanan 0 1 0-0 3, Kilynn Wynn  0 0-0 0, Kianna O’Brien 0 1 0-0 3, Gwyn Rauch 0 0 0-0 0, Paige Morgenstern 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 4 4 2-2 22. Fouls: 8. Fouled out: None.

