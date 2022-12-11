‘A pillar of the community’ Published 12:00 am Sunday, December 11, 2022

Former Democratic chair, county election chief Allen dies at 81

A long-time political figure and attorney is being remembered for his contributions to Lawrence County.

Craig Allen, who served on the Lawrence County Election Board, including multiple terms as its chair, died Sunday at age 81.

Allen, a veteran of the Ohio National Guard, was an attorney in Ironton and also once served as chair of the Lawrence County Democratic Party.

Former County Treasurer Stephen Dale Burcham, who succeeded Allen

as party chair, said he “was very easy to work with” and “had a great sense of right and wrong.”

“He was very instrumental in my run for county treasurer, and for any officeholder,” Burcham said. “He’ll definitely be missed.”

Burcham described Allen as a “pillar of the community.”

“He would support any local charity and churches and was for the betterment of the community,” he said. “He wanted to do what is best for his city and the county.”

Allen was a lifelong member of Christ Episcopal Church in Ironton, where he served as senior warden multiple times.

He was a 1959 graduate of Ironton High, a 1963 graduate of Denison University and a 1966 graduate of The Ohio State University, College of Law.

Burcham said Allen “believed in helping working men and women.”

“That was his guiding principal in politics and his practice,” he said.

Allen is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carol Brewster Allen; his daughters, Laura (Mike) Southers and Kathryn (Mike) Schueren; his grandchildren, Mariah Southers, Paige (Bobby) Thompson, Caroline Schueren and Nolan Southers; his brother, Brian (Judy) Allen and multiple cousins, nieces and a nephew.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Christ Episcopal Church in Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. today at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. 7th St, Ironton and on Monday at the church from 10 a.m. until the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: Christ Episcopal Church, Ironton, or Briggs Lawrence County Library – in memory of Craig A. Allen.