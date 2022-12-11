Chesapeake offering free meals for holiday Published 12:00 am Sunday, December 11, 2022

Residents can get meal delivered on Dec. 23

CHESAPEAKE — The Village of Chesapeake is offering free meals to residents in advance of the Christmas holiday.

Council member Katie Bentley said donations are being collected for the meals, which were discussed by council and approved at this week’s meeting on Monday.

“We recognize things are tough for many people,” she said. “And we are happy to deliver these.”

Bentley said the meals would be delivered, starting at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 23 and that those who would like one can call 740-867-5600 or email villagecouncil.bentley@gmail.com.

“I’m excited and we’re happy to serve people in need,” she said.

Those requesting a meal must be a resident of the village. Bentley asked those making a request contact her by Dec. 19.