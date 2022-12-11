Wayne National Forest seeking camp hosts for Lake Vesuvius Published 12:00 am Sunday, December 11, 2022

Two volunteer positions available

PEDRO — The Wayne National Forest is seeking campground hosts for two positions at its Lake Vesuvius Recreation Area, located in Lawrence County.

“The Lake Vesuvius Recreation Area is the Wayne National Forest’s premier developed recreation site,” said Ironton District Ranger Mathias Wallace. “It features a 143-acre lake, an accessible boardwalk, 25 miles of hiking trails, and 45 miles of horseback riding trails, plus two picnic shelters, two family campgrounds, and a group campground. We are looking for volunteer campground hosts who are courteous, helpful, and enthusiastic that can convey facility rules in a positive manner.”

Potential candidates must be able to commit to volunteer for at least 20 hours per week from April 8 through November 13, 2023, especially during weekends. Selected hosts will receive a full hookup campsite (with electricity, water, and sewer provided), but must provide and transport their own trailer or recreational vehicle.

Campground hosts are responsible for welcoming visitors and providing public information. They also help Forest Service employees maintain the campground and clean its restrooms. Other duties include mowing, litter pickup, and light vegetation pruning.

Please visit https://www.volunteer.gov/s/volunteer-opportunity/a093d000000inbT/lake-vesuvius-campground-host for more information and to submit a volunteer application.

The deadline to apply is Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. For further questions, please contact Partnership Coordinator Jasmine Facun at jasmine.facun@usda.gov or at 740-270-4445.