Carrico Academic All-Big Ten

Published 7:26 pm Monday, December 12, 2022

By Jim Walker


Ohio State’s Reid Carrico

Reid Carrico has his first Big Ten honor.

The Ohio State Buckeyes 6-foot-2, 230-pound red-shirt freshman linebacker is one of 39 players on the team to be named to the Big Ten All-Academic team.

Players must carry a 3.0 or better grade point average.

Carrico was a three-time All-Ohio player for the Ironton Fighting Tigers and was a two-time Southeast District Defensive Player of the Year and the Associated Press Division 5 Defensive Player of the Year.

