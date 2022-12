Charles Barker Published 3:27 pm Monday, December 12, 2022

Charles Barker

Charles Franklin Barker, 86, of South Point, died Saturday, December 10, 2022, at his residence.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, officiated by his son Charles C. Barker.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneral home.com.