Franklin Salyers Published 8:34 am Monday, December 12, 2022

Franklin Salyers, 77, of Pedro, died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 at his residence

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Rev. Jeff Cremeans officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove cemetery.

Visitation will be Tuesday, 11 a.m. until time of the service.

Visitation will be Tuesday, 11 a.m. until time of the service.

To offer online condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.